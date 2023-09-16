54 SINGS BANDSTAND, Cheyenne Jackson, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

54 SINGS BANDSTAND – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome home!

The year is 1945, the war is over, and we are ready to make some music in the hottest competition of the year: Bandstand.

Come on down to 54 Below for a special night of music and fun as we honor the 2017 Broadway musical Bandstand, featuring all of your favorites, such as “Love Will Come and Find Me Again,” “Welcome Home,” “Ain't We Proud,” and so much more!

Journey with us as we explore mental health and how music and friendship can heal us from within. With music by Richard Oberacker, lyrics and book by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, Bandstand is a thrilling musical and we're going to be celebrating it to the rafters.

Save the date, come “Right This Way” to 54 Below, and get ready for the Bandstand!

Featuring Sophia Rose Bellefeuille, Matias Bruno, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Anthony Cangiamila, Wesley Carpenter, Victoria Chen, Ashlyn Combs, Michael Crowley, Melanie Fernandez, Jerrod Ganesh, Jared Goodwin, Yoosep (Joseph) Im, Kirsten Bleu Kaiser, Jacob Tyler Kent, Alec Ludacka, Katryna Marttala, Aly Marie Mazzie, Rachael Opdenaker, Lexi Paolino, Vichi Russo, and Shayne Vasquez.

Produced by Flynn Jungbin Byun.

Music directed by Evan Swanson.

Bandstand is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

A portion of the proceeds will go to PTSD USA & Camp Hope.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Cheyenne Jackson – SEPTEMBER 19-23 AT 7PM

Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated Cheyenne Jackson is excited to be doing his first solo show at 54 Below!

A veteran of stage and screen, with 15 Broadway/Off-Broadway credits, and over 35 movies and TV shows to date, he was most recently seen on Fox's “Call Me Kat” opposite Mayim Bialik and on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of Into the Woods as the Prince/Wolf.

This new show will be a love letter to some of his favorite roles on Broadway, including moments from Xanadu to Finian's Rainbow to Aida. A husband, father of 7-year-old twins, and a natural storyteller, Cheyenne will share never-before-shared anecdotes and musings about working with some of his most renowned and colorful co-stars, as well as about his adventures in fatherhood.

Featuring Kerry Butler on Sep 19 only, Kate Baldwin on Sep 20 only, Shoshana Bean on Sep 21 only, Al Silber on Sep 22 only, and Gavin Creel on Sep 23 only.

$105 cover charge ($117 with fees). $160-$165 premium seating ($177.50-$181.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS AJR, FEAT. Oscar Williams & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

AJR will not appear at this performance.

“The Entertainment's Here!” Let's go out with a “Bang” at 54 Below with music by the American indie pop trio AJR. Have you had “100 Bad Days?” Well, you're about to feel “Way Less Sad.” Come listen to some of their hottest hits including “Weak,” “World's Smallest Violin,” “Karma,” and more! Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri, with music direction by Brandon Jackson.

Featuring Liberty Ashe, Hannah Beatt, Julie Biancheri, Allison Calabrese, Jerusha Cavazos, Cara Rose DiPietro, Gabrielle Filloux, JQ Hennessy, Shoshana Levitt, Aly Marie Mazzie, David Medina, Sydney Quildon, Sammy Rivas, Ashley Wettlin, Oscar Williams, and Elijah Zurek.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kylie McNeill – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

“McNeill's breakout and debut voice acting role in [BELLE] could pave the way from anonymous, übertalented teen to an übertalented young star.” –Variety

Back by popular demand after a sold out 54 Below debut! Kylie McNeill, who starred as the singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, returns in a night featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with some unreleased originals and excerpts from her new musical, in an encore performance.

Kylie McNeill is a twenty-one-year-old singer/songwriter and actor based in New York City. She is the singing and speaking voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE which premiered in theaters this past January and is now streaming on Max. Her other credits include Runaways at New York City Center Encores and the Delacorte Theater, as well as The Public Theater's Gala Performance of From Hair to Hamilton. She was featured in the New York Times as one of the finalists for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 31st Annual Cabaret Convention titled The Future of Cabaret. Previously she performed her solo concert at 54 Below this past January, The Green Room 42 and Don't Tell Mama, all to sold out audiences. She most recently made her West Coast debut at The Bourbon Room Hollywood.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEYOND BROADWAY: LYNN O'HEARN WAGNER, KRISSY GARBER, AND LISA CURRAN – SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Andrews Sisters, watch out! Join the femme fatale trio of Lynn O'Hearn Wagner, Krissy Garber, and Lisa Curran as they lend their fresh harmonies to Beyond Broadway. During their snappy, hour-long set, the ladies bring an updated 1940s vibe to Broadway through the ages, from classic standards to modern day remixes!

These three singers are all classically trained, having met at the Juilliard Extension Division and bring depth, levity and a jaunty musical approach to their vocal styling. With musical direction and exceptional arrangements by musical director Nick Petrillo, this is a night you don't want to miss.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: HOT DAM! BY Danny Feldman AND LIZZY CENICOLA FEAT. STEPHANIE D'ABRUZZO, Kara Lindsay, & MORE!– SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for an exciting evening of songs from the hilarious new musical HOT DAM!

On a sunny morning in “The Town 30 Minutes Outside of Poughkeepsie,” the local beavers storm the town square with three DAMands: they require higher wages, closer lavatories, and longer lunch breaks to maintain the dam that sits on the edge of town. If these needs are not met in five days time, they will destroy the dam, flooding the town and killing everyone in a horrific scene. HOT DAM! follows five townsfolk as they tie up their unfinished business in the days leading to their inevitable demise.

Featuring Alexander Bello, Todd Buonopane, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ben Fankhauser, Tyler Hardwick, Andrew Kober, Kara Lindsay, Mauricio Martínez, Elizabeth Teeter, and Teal Wicks.

Music and Lyrics by Danny Feldman.

Book by Danny Feldman and Lizzy Cenicola.

Directed by Lizzy Cenicola.

Musical direction by Danny Feldman.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

The performance will feature Javier Garcia, Alex Getlin, Ryan Knowles, Ben Jones, Dory Lorenz, Adam B. Shapiro, Chandler Sinks, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED FEAT. Tally Sessions & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 24 AT 7PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Featuring special guests Megan Masako Haley, Mark Lambert, Ramona Mallory, and Tally Sessions.

Starring Ali Ewoldt, Jacob Hoffman, Rob Maitner, and Kelli Rabke.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED FEAT. Alexis Michelle & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an all-encompassing journey through the different facets of the queer experience! Songs from an Unmade Bed is a song cycle featuring lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winning composer/lyricist Mark Campbell and music from 18 different composers, and–introducing–independent stories from an expanded cast. In this intimate reimagining of the 2005 production, LGBT+ performers share their real-life anecdotes that tie them to the songs they're singing. Directed and produced by Noah Eisenberg, with co-production by Sierra Miliziano, this love letter to what it means to be queer in New York examines the diverse and universal experiences that bring us all together. Music direction by Harrison Roth.

Featuring Mateus Cardoso, Nick Cortazzo, Christopher Metzger-Timson, Alexis Michelle, Mark Mitrano, Spencer Petro, and more stars to be announced!

Featuring lyrics by Mark Campbell, music by Debra Barsha, Mark Bennett, Peter Foley, Jenny Giering, Peter Golub, Jake Heggie, Stephen Hoffman, Lance Horne, Gihieh Lee, Steven Lutvak, Steve Marzullo, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller, Greg Pliska, Duncan Sheik, Kim D. Sherman, Jeffrey Stock, and Joseph Thalken.

This performance will also feature a new song set in the world of the show, “Scroll,” penned by Mark Campbell and Bree Lowdermilk.

By arrangement with Bill Holab Music

Originally produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop, 2005.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 SINGS BANDSTAND September 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

NEW MUSICAL: HOT DAM! BY Danny Feldman AND LIZZY CENICOLA September 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in-demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the link below.