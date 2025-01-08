54 SINGS 1989 (TAYLOR'S VERSION) Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will perform 54 Sings 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Come join in Broadway’s basement to celebrate this iconic album with some of your favorites from Broadway and beyond.

Taylor Swift shook the music industry just over ten years ago when she released her first pop album, 1989, after years of dominating the country charts. Smashing expectations left and right, 1989 went on to win many awards and accolades, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. With hits like “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Out of The Woods,” Swift continued to surpass musical boundaries and grow her fan base. Now the re-release of the album has introduced new hits like “Is It Over Now,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” and more.

Featuring: Erin Ramirez (Six, Hamilton), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Bailey McCall (MJ: The Musical), Ethan Carlson (Waitress), Tyler Conroy (Singer Songwriter/Social Media Influencer), Kyra Kennedy (Teeth, Waitress), Cameron Anika Hill (Elf, Dear Evan Hansen), Veronica Stern (Les Miserables, Anastasia), Cara Rose DiPietro (Actor/Social Media Influencer),Tayler Harris (Cats), Katie Lemmen, Carrie Wagner, Caroline Allen and Alexandra Baker

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Drew Wutke

54 Sings 1989 (Taylor’s Version) plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, January 15th at 9:30pm. There is a $40-$81 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A livestream option will also be available.

Comments