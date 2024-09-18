News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

54 SING FLEETWOOD MAC Set For Next Month

The performance is on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9:30pm.

By: Sep. 18, 2024
54 SING FLEETWOOD MAC Set For Next Month Image
54 Below will present 54 Sings Fleetwood Mac on Wednesday, October 23rd at 9:30pm. The “Rumours” are true! Come chill in Broadway’s Living Room with us while we have the night of our “Dreams” singing through just a few of the famous songs in this group’s extraordinary repertoire. Produced by Lauren McCoig and musically directed by Aidan Wells, the evening will feature performances by both 54 favorites and some new faces. This show is not to be missed, “No Questions Asked”! 

Featuring performances from Afra Hines (The Who’s Tommy, Funny Girl, Hadestown), Kimberly Camacho, Ayanna Charity, Sojourner Brown (Hadestown), Mia Cherise Hall (Relapse off-Broadway), Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate Podcast), Megan Collina, Talia Cutulle, Quinn Dembecki, Remy Germinario (Upright Citizens Brigade), María Limón, Bryan George Rowell, Katryna Marttala, Patrick Newhart, JQ Hennessy (Tony and Tina’s Wedding tour), Saara Sastry, and Lauren McCoig.

Fleetwood Mac will not appear at this performance.

54 Sings Fleetwood Mac plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 23rd at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 


 




