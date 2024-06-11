'54 Passes The Bechdel Test' Comes to 54 Below in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Erin Rose Doyle, Tory Vagasy, Kendyl Ito, and more in 54 Passes The Bechdel Test: A Night Celebrating Women on July 11, 2024. “The Bechdel Test” definition? A way of evaluating whether or not a work of fiction is sexist and gender stereotypes women. To pass the Bechdel Test, according to acclaimed American cartoonist Alison Bechdel, a work must feature at least two women, these women must talk to each other, and their conversation must concern something other than a man. And in this show we plan to ACE this test!!! This show will be filled with songs sung by women for women about anything but men! Come out for a night of girl power as we empower, touch hearts, make you laugh, and look good while doing it all.

54 Passes the Bechdel Test is produced by Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy and music directed by Lauren Pelaia, writer of the new musical The Pitcher Project.

54 Passes The Bechdel Test plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) July 11, 2024. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



Featuring:

Viola Albright

Madeline Bourgeois (Tik tok star, Grease at RCCL)

Addison Clover

Emma Dahlin

Erin Rose Doyle (Parade)

Rosie Dunphy (Cinderella at Spring Lake Theater)

Raquel Nobile Fernandez (Yiddish Fiddler)

Zoe Fox (Grease at Fulton Theater)

Sophie Goron

Mia Grizzuti

Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy (Tony and Tina’s Wedding tour)

Abeba Isaac (Mr. Holland’s Opus at The Ogunquit Playhouse)

Kendyl Ito (Waitress national tour)

Divine Iweha

Claire Latourette (May We All at Titusville Playhouse)

Aly Marie Mazzie (Asking Alex tour)

Morgen McKynzie (Mean Girls film, 2024)

Rose Messenger

Tory Vagasy (AGT Semi-Finalist, Kinky Boots at Slow Burn Theater)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

