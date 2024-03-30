54 Below to Present HAPPY HOUR: THE SONGS OF CARTER MCPHERSON Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will host an enchanting evening featuring the songs of Happy Hour: The Songs of Carter McPherson on April 29th at 9:30pm.

Set in your neighborhood bar, Happy Hour: a Song Cycle examines the problems of eleven bar patrons, each with an issue and solution as distinct as they are. Happy Hour runs the musical gamut. Whether you fancy a classic torch song, ‘50s rock, an ‘80s Bond theme, or the soundtrack to your favorite French film, there's something on the menu for everybody.

Carter McPherson, composer, and lyricist for Happy Hour, is an Atlanta native and proud alumnus of The University of Oklahoma. As a composer and lyricist, he helped launch the “OUMT Playground,” a student works initiative, with a reading of Look at the Stars, for which he wrote the book, music, and lyrics. Additionally, Carter served as assistant music director for the Pops Chorale in Oklahoma City Philharmonic's The Christmas Show with Rachel York. Through the support of multiple grants at The University of Oklahoma, Happy Hour was recorded as a series of music videos in the spring of 2023.

This concert is produced and directed by Devi Peot and Carter McPherson (Music Director/Composer/Lyricist).

Featuring Marcus Antonio (Titanique), Rayven Bailey (“Kim of Queens”), Caleb Barnett (Disney's Aladdin), Dan Berry (The Outsiders), Hoke Faser (Anne of Green Gables), Lily Kren (The Who's Tommy), Ashlyn Maddox (Parade), Jimin Moon (Lempicka, Disney's Aladdin), Madison Thompson (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”), Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).