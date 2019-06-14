54 Below Welcomes Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck, Andrea McArdle And More Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck: AN EVENING OF GERSHWIN GREATS AND OTHER FAVORITES, JUNE 17, 23, & 24 AT 7:00PM

Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck: Things Are Looking Up

An Evening of Gershwin Greats and Other Favorites

Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck return to Feinstein's/54 Below after their sold-out debut duo act last October. Dazzling audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy For You and The Scarlet Pimpernel, this duo could not wait to join forces again to create this intimate evening of song (and dance), featuring their mutual love of the music of George Gershwin, with additional highlights from their impressive respective careers.

The pair is delighted to be joined by Music Director and friend, Fred Lassen, on piano.

$70-$100 cover charge. VIP Seating $105-$125. $135-$155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! BAYARD, JUNE 17 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an inspirational evening featuring the songs of Bayard: A New Musical! In an unforgettable celebration of the Allen and Gray's brand new musical that's already creating buzz, experience the full score! Bayard: A New Musical explores the themes of friendship, identity, and inequality within the ranks of those fighting for freedom. The music of Bayard mixes jazz, pop, and contemporary musical theater sounds to create a score that is wholly original and unforgettable.

Featuring: Deonte Goodman (as Bayard Rustin), Anthony Chatmon II (as Adam Powell), Scott Redmond (as Harry Belafonte), Khalifa White (as Julia Rustin), Tyla Collier (as Dorothy Haight), and Victoria Price (as Ella Baker)

This concert is produced and directed by show creators Richard Allen and Taran Gray.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON, JUNE 18 AT 7:00PM

Star of NBC's "America's Got Talent" and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff the Magic Dragon makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Think Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks and you're on the right track. With over 100 million online views, sold out shows across the US and Canada and a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip now extended throughout 2019, Piff the Magic Dragon has proved he's here to stay. He will be joined by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™. Piff's mythical mixture of wizardry, wit, and sarcasm ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you have to see to believe!

Featuring special guests: Jillian Louis, Rob Marnell and Kris Roberts

Music Director: Charity Wicks

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Donna Marie Asbury: CELEBRATING 20 YEARS IN CHICAGO THE MUSICAL, JUNE 19 AT 7:00PM

June is busting out! For the past twenty years, Donna Marie Asbury has played the merry murderess June in Broadway's long-running hit revival of Chicago The Musical. But after she ends her record-breaking run in the cellblock earlier this month, she'll make her debut at Feinstein's/54 Below! Join her on a one-night celebration of her remarkable career, from making her Broadway debut at age eleven opposite Angela Lansbury in Gypsy, to the legendary musical Merrily We Roll Along, to playing Eva Peron in Evita at age nineteen, to being featured in Jerome Robbins Broadway and much, much more! There'll be songs and stories that have made an impact on her forty-four years in the business, plus a few surprise guests.

Directed by Gregory Butler

Musical Direction by Rob Bowman

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW STAFF SHOW, JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, back by popular demand, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of Feinstein's/54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring: Tyree Walker, Joao Ventura, Jayson Kerr, Jonmichael Tarleton, Brooke Beatty, Michelle Cabot, Luis Palomino, Josh Stackhouse , Dana Schaaf, Aaron Salazar, Cassi Mikat, Christopher Brasfield, Elora Daniels, Alex Tordi, and Kariana Sanchez

Produced by Dylan Bustamante

Hosted by: Dylan Bustamante and Kevin Ferguson

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrea McArdle, JUNE 20 at 8:30 & 21-22 AT 7:00PM

Andrea McArdle debuts a brand new show at Feinstein's/54 Below! During this very special run she celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway, and contemporary music. With Andrea's soaring vocals, audiences will be taken on a musical journey filled with reminiscing and anecdotes about the legends she has met and worked with and the songs that became the soundtrack of America.

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair, and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Misérables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Misérables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

Music directed by Steve Marzullo

$45-$55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, JUNE 21 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featured on June 21: John Easterlin (4X Grammy Award Winner, The Phantom of the Opera), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Pedro Coppeti (Beauty & The Beast), Chelsea Friedlander (Opera Star), and Willy Falk (Tony Nominee, Miss Saigon)

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRIAN AMES' TRIBUTE TO Elton John, JUNE 21 AT 11:30PM

To celebrate the release of the film chronicling the life of rock legend Sir Elton John, Brian Ames (composer and pianist) brings A Tribute To Elton John to Feinstein's/54 Below. Brian will perform some of the greatest hits, explain the stories behind the songs, and reflect on how the iconic piano player influenced his own career. It's sure to be a rockin' night that will launch you into the stratosphere!

Featuring:

Brian Ames (Carols and Keys), Michael Brennan (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Samantha McHenry (Daddy Long Legs), Caitlyn Renee, Lydia Warr (Dreamgirls National Tour), and Darnell White (Revelation The Musical)

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

CELEBRATE PRIDE WITH MEMBERS OF THE NYC GAY MEN'S CHORUS, JUNE 22 AT 9:30PM

Calling out around the world! Let's party like its 1969! Join members of the NYC Gay Men's Chorus as they celebrate World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with an evening of music from the 60s & 70s. Hosted by Mama Mela & music directed by Jeremiah Oliver, the benefit cabaret raises money to help NYC Gay Men's Chorus reach its goal of love, equality and acceptance in our community and beyond.

Featuring Andrew Leonard, Doug Paulson, Gigi St. Croix, Kendall Fyre, Maeby de Laid, PhilEsha DeLox, Robert Johnson-Stevenson, and HRM Temple Grande.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY, JUNE 22 AT 11:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES Amy Winehouse FEAT. Micaela Diamond, Antonio Cipriano, AND MORE!, JUNE 23 AT 9:30PM

"Back to Black," "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," "Valerie" - the music of six-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join an all-star cast of Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate Amy Winehouse and her influence on the next generation of fearless musicians including Adele, Lady Gaga, Jessie J, and more!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Featuring: Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls, NBC's "The Voice"), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Jenna Najjar (The Three Musketeers), Morgan Reilly (Singer-Songwriter/Recording Artist), Megan Reinking (Hair, The People in the Picture), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Passing Strange).

The band will include Meghan Rose on guitar, Kris Rogers on bass, Aaron Irwin on baritone saxophone & flute, Jeremy Yaddaw on drums, and musical director Eli Zoller on piano. Arrangements by Eli Zoller.

and more to be announced!

Cast is subject to change.

Musical directed by Eli Zoller.

Produced by Benjamin Nissen.

Associate produced by Sophie Brown, Molly Heller, Larisa Jiao, and Jack LeBoeuf.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

