54 Below To Present 54 SINGS 2000s TV Top Bops

Back by popular demand, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops on Saturday, September 14 at 9:30pm. Dreaming of the Disney Channel days? Nostalgic for Nickelodeon? Join us at 54 Below for the ultimate challenge of the channels, including other TV hits from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Schmigadoon," "Julie and the Phantoms," and so much more! Produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring:

Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio)

Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio)

Aja Simone Baitey (national tours of Six, The Book of Mormon, and Jesus Christ Superstar)

Nicholas Barrón (Jimmy Awards 2022 winner)

Ian Dembek (The Office! A Musical Parody)

Tyler Irwin

London Riley Keller (The Lesbian Play Off-Broadway)

Gabbi Mack (SIX national tour)

Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers)

Noah McKane (Swan Lake Rock Opera off-Broadway)

Morgan Paige (Pirates of Penzance at Pacific Opera Project)

Kaden Potak

Chloë Wendler

Monica Danae Ricketts (Into the Woods at The Hollywood Bowl)

Christopher Salvaggio (Cats national tour)

Katie Trumbull

Joshua Turchin ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," 13: The Musical on Netflix, "Schmigadoon")

Julie Biancheri (Annie at Athens Theatre, Thoroughly Modern Millie at Titusville Playhouse, West Side Story at The Henegar)

54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, September 14 at 9:30pm. There is $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Premiums are available at $84 (includes $9 in fees). Tickets and information are available here. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

