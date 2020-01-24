34th Annual MAC Awards to Take Place in March; Anita Gillette to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has made its initial announcement of the upcoming 34th Annual MAC Awards. The awards presentation and show will take place on Monday, March 30, 2020 at

7:00 pm, at SONY Hall on 46th Street in New York City.

MAC's special honorees of the evening include Tony nominee Anita Gillette, who will perform live and be presented with MAC's 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. Anita Gillette has more than fourteen Broadway shows to her credit, including Chapter Two (Tony Nomination, LA Drama Critics Award), Carnival, Gypsy, Guys & Dolls, Don't Drink the Water, All American, Jimmy, They're Playing Our Song, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Mr. President, The Gay Life, Kelly, Show Boat, and Encores' Bloomer Girl and 70 Girls 70. In addition, she has been the highlight performer on many Cabaret stages both nationally and internationally and has performed her one woman show After All at venues including Birdland, Feinstein's, and in London at the St. James Theatre. In 2019, Anita won the MAC Award in the Celebrity category at the 33rd Annual MAC Awards

Anita has played major roles in the recent Ed Burns film, The Fitzgerald Family Christmas. She's also appeared in Shall We Dance, Boys on the Side, Larger Than Life, The Guru, She's the One, Bob Roberts, The Great New Wonderful, Hiding Victoria, The Last Adam, Bum Rap, Charlie Hoboken, and Undertow. Films for television include A Christmas Memory and Summer of Ben Tyler. She was a foil for Johnny Carson for at least 50 Tonight shows. anitagillette.com .

MAC will also present its Board of Directors Award to THE BISTRO AWARDS. From its beginnings and continuing through current times, The Bistro Awards has been recognizing, encouraging, nurturing, and educating cabaret, jazz, and comedy artists for 35 years through its insightful reviews and its annual awards. The Bistro Award was established by Bob Harrington in 1985 in his "Bistro Bits" column in the trade weekly Back Stage, then under the editorship of Sherry Eaker. Sherry has helmed The Bistro Awards and produces the annual show and presentation of the awards each Spring. bistroawards.com

The MAC Awards show will feature many live performances by the winners of the vocalist categories of the MAC Awards. The winners will be announced live at the show on March 30th, which is open to the public.

The 34th Annual MAC Awards will be held on Monday, March 30 at 7:00 pm at NYC's SONY Hall, 235 W. 46th St. The show is produced by Julie Miller, and directed by Lennie Watts, with musical direction by Tracy Stark. Tickets are available at www.macnyc.com

