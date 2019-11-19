2018 MAC Award Nominee Kati Neiheisel Brings THAT HOLIDAY FEELING! To Don't Tell Mama On December 5th & 14th

Kati Neiheisel, a 2018 MAC Award nominee for her New York Debut, Among the Stars, is brings her love of Christmas to Don't Tell Mama in her new show That Holiday Feeling! on Thursday, December 5th at 7 PM and Saturday, December 14th at 4 PM. She will be joined by singers Janice McCune and Linda Jackson, with musical direction and arrangements by Gregory Toroian, Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums. The show is directed by Geoffrey Stoner.

The premise of That Holiday Feeling! is based on a tradition of celebrating the season through music with friends. After meeting musical director Gregory Toroian (and each other) through Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop, Kati, Janice and Linda met with Gregory each December since 2015 to sing their favorite Christmas songs before heading their separate ways for the holiday. This year, feeling especially festive, they decided to share the music and spread the joy to a wider audience.

In addition to her work with Helen Baldassare and Gregory Toroian (musical director of Among the Stars), Neiheisel has studied privately and in master classes with Marilyn Maye and with the late musical director Barry Levitt. Her early supporters and mentors include Sue Matsuki, Deb Berman (director of Among the Stars) and Susan Winter.

Reservations: 212-757-0788 (Call after 4:00 pm) or online at: www.DontTellMamaNYC.com

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street(between 8th & 9th Aves.) NYC





