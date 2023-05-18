10 Videos To Get Us Bright And Happy About SUNNYSIDE UP Starring Jessica Fishenfeld at Birdland Theater

Classically trained soprano, comedically skilled actress, and televsion famous aerialist Jessica Fishenfeld will make her Birdland debut on May 25th at 8:30 pm in the Birdland Theater. With her new show SUNNY SIDE UP, the award winner will share her optimistic outlook with audiences through a musical program that includes the genres of jazz, cabaret, and show tunes. Joined by pianist/music director Matthew Sheens and Sam Zerna on bass, the America's Got Talent alum hopes to show people how to stay bright and sunny, forgetting their troubles and getting happy.

While we await Jessica's debut show, Broadway World Cabaret has been taking a gander at some of her online antics, which we feel certain our readers will enjoy enough to visit the Birdland website HERE in order to make a reservation to SUNNY SIDE UP.

