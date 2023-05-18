10 Videos To Get Us Bright And Happy About SUNNYSIDE UP Starring Jessica Fishenfeld at Birdland Theater

Soprano, actress, aerialist... Jessica Fishenfeld's got it all. And Birdland's got Jessica.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 2 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Review: reg e gaines & SAVION GLOVER Create a Sonata in Jazz With IF TRANE WUZ HERE at Joe Photo 3 IF TRANE WAS HERE Innovatively Tributes Coltrane At Joe's Pub
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a GimmickClassically trained soprano, comedically skilled actress, and televsion famous aerialist Jessica Fishenfeld will make her Birdland debut on May 25th at 8:30 pm in the Birdland Theater. With her new show SUNNY SIDE UP, the award winner will share her optimistic outlook with audiences through a musical program that includes the genres of jazz, cabaret, and show tunes. Joined by pianist/music director Matthew Sheens and Sam Zerna on bass, the America's Got Talent alum hopes to show people how to stay bright and sunny, forgetting their troubles and getting happy.

While we await Jessica's debut show, Broadway World Cabaret has been taking a gander at some of her online antics, which we feel certain our readers will enjoy enough to visit the Birdland website HERE in order to make a reservation to SUNNY SIDE UP.

1. Glitter and Be Gay

2. I Wanna Be Around

3. Somewhere

4. Heidi's Aria

5. When Did I Fall In Love?

6. If I Loved You

7. You've Got a Friend

8. How Could I Ever Know

9. G.F. Handel

10. American's Got Talent



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Photos: Donna McKechnie, Melissa Errico, and More Attend Lorna Dallas at The Laurie Beechm Photo
Photos: Donna McKechnie, Melissa Errico, and More Attend Lorna Dallas at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

It was a celebrity filled audience last night and the glamor of Manhattan Cabaret nightlife was in abundance for Lorna Dallas and her show at the Laurie Beechman Theatre titled “Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days.

Mikayla Petrilla Organizes Planned Parenthood Concert at 54 Below, Showcasing LGBTQIA+ Per Photo
Mikayla Petrilla Organizes Planned Parenthood Concert at 54 Below, Showcasing LGBTQIA+ Performers for Pride Month

Mikayla Petrilla's Planned Parenthood concert at 54 Below offers a remarkable opportunity to celebrate Pride Month while supporting a critical cause. By uniting the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in a night of extraordinary performances, this event will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, fostering a world that embraces diversity and champions the rights of all individuals.

Marilyn Maye Adds Livestream Option for Upcoming Concert at 54 Below Photo
Marilyn Maye Adds Livestream Option for Upcoming Concert at 54 Below

54 BELOW has announced that the legendary Marilyn Maye has added a livestream option for one night only of her upcoming May performances.

Patti Bottino-Bravo Brings ACT 3 to the Laurie Beechman Theatre Photo
Patti Bottino-Bravo Brings ACT 3 to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Patti Bottino-Bravo celebrates endings, beginnings, and everything in between with the Gregory Toroian Trio. When a half-century of working a day job ends, and the expectations don't quite meet the reality, the only thing to do about it is... SING! Featuring songs spanning the 1950s through the 1990s from musical theater, pop, rock, and jazz genres, with new twists on familiar tunes and some hidden gems.


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42
10 Videos To Get Us Bright And Happy About SUNNYSIDE UP Starring Jessica Fishenfeld at Birdland Theater10 Videos To Get Us Bright And Happy About SUNNYSIDE UP Starring Jessica Fishenfeld at Birdland Theater
Photos: April 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueenPhotos: April 26th BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad By Photographer Ian McQueen
Interview: Jarrett Winters Morley of BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH at The Green Room 42Interview: Jarrett Winters Morley of BEING PRESENT: CELEBRATING ALZHEIMER'S & BRAIN AWARENESS MONTH at The Green Room 42

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You