10 Videos To Celebrate BETTY BUCKLEY AT CAFE CARLYLE September 27th Through October 1st

The Tony Award recipient and frequent Law & Order guest star will spend a week at The Carlyle.

Sep. 27, 2022  

10 Videos To Celebrate BETTY BUCKLEY AT CAFE CARLYLE September 27th Through October 1st In just a matter of hours the legendary Betty Buckley will debut her new show at the equally legendary Café Carlyle, where once played the likes of Bobby Short, Barbara Cook, and Elaine Stritch. The Tony Award recipient will play the Upper East Side eatery and home of great entertainment until October 1st, every night at 8:45, alongside her trio of musicians led by oft-Grammy-nominated pianist Christian Jacob.

Beloved and well-renowned for her intimate concerts of musical storytelling, Ms. Buckley has played venues as large as Carnegie Hall and as cozy at The Carlyle, and, yet, is always able to reach into the heart of each person present, moving them with touching tunes like "Meadowlark" and exciting them with bold Broadway like "Rose's Turn." Every Betty Buckley concert is one surprise after another, but what isn't a surprise is how good they are, so Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through The YouTube Machine, passing the time until tonight at 8:45 by looking at some of our favorites (Moment of Truth: this roundup could have been 20 Videos, instead of 10....)

Get your your reservation to see BETTY BUCKLEY AT CAFÉ CARLYLE September 27th through October 1st at THIS link and enjoy our Betty Buckley YouTube crawl below.

Visit the Betty Buckley website HERE.

1. Over You

2. Tell Me On A Sunday

3. Hi Lily, Hi Lo/I Can Let Go Now

4. I'm Still Here

5. Bewitched, Bothered, And Bewildered

6. The Stars and The Moon

7. Losing My Mind

8. My Ship

9. River

10. Serenity

