10 Videos That Have Us Waiting For Lianne Marie Dobbs In Why CAN'T A Woman...? at 54 Below November 16th
Singing actress Lianne Marie Dobbs brings her intellectual, musical, empowering show to 54 Below
Pre-pandemic, Lianne Marie Dobbs debuted a wonderful new show that this cabaret writer and editor was lucky enough to see (read the review HERE). Now, the artiste and feminist returns to the New York nightclub stage with Why CAN'T A Woman...? when, on November 16th, she will present the program at 54 Below at 7 pm. This literary, musical, intellectual program is helmed by Dobbs but supported by Musical Director Ron Abel, and will feature some special guest artists.
As the days pass until Dobbs' debut, Broadway World Cabaret is spending this Sunday down the rabbit hole, checking YouTube for as many Lianne Marie Dobbs videos as we can find. We've curated some ten of those videos below for the convenience of our readers.
Get tickets to Why CAN'T A Woman...? on the 54 Below website HERE, visit the Lianne Marie Dobbs website HERE, and check back on Broadway World Cabaret tomorrow for an exclusive interview with Lianne about this show, her work with seniors and music, and what drives her in her artistry.
1. Want You
2. Big Butter and Egg Man
3. But The World Goes Round
4. I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face/Gigi
5. Somewhere
6. Married I Can Always Get
7. At The Beach Cafe
8. It's All The Same
9. You're Awful
10. You're Gonna Hear From Me
