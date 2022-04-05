10 Videos That Have Us Ready For MARILYN MAYE: 94, OF COURSE THERE'S MORE! at 54 Below April 6th - 16th

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Marilyn Maye has made it an annual party in New York City to celebrate her birthday with all of her friends and fans, by way of an engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below. Using titles inspired by close friend and personal attorney, Mark Sendroff, Ms. Maye cleverly acknowledges the occasion and even the number of years being celebrated. This year the Marilyn Maye show is called 94, Of Course, There's More! and the celebratory 54 Below run of show will premiere April 6th and run through April 16th, with a live stream on April 10th. To further sweeten the experience, Feinstein's will be offering a special menu. For information and reservations visit the 54 Below website HERE.

As the days grow close to the two-week run of shows, Broadway World Cabaret has been looking at some of our favorite Marilyn Maye performances online.

Marilyn Maye has a website HERE.

1. I'm Still Here

2. Hello Dolly!

3. I Love Being Here With You

4. Tomorrow's TV Tonight

5. With Bucky Pizzarelli

6. Cabaret, My Melancholy Baby, Spinning Wheel

7. Misty

8. The Need to Be

9. Secret of Life/Here's To Life

10. Losing My Mind