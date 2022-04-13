10 Videos That Have Us Jazzed To See DANNY BACHER QUARTET at Pangea on April 20th

Danny Bacher is a music man and when he has a chance to play, he doesn't miss it. This horn-playing, jazz-singing entertainer has garnered fans everywhere, reaching even more during the pandemic with live stream events possessing of a global reach. Come April 20th, Bacher and his sax will be appearing in New York City with the other three musicians who make up the DANNY BACHER QUARTET. Appearing as part of the Spring Swing Jazz Series at the downtown joint Pangea, Bacher, Steve Myerson (bass), Dean Johnson (bass) and Alvester Garnett (drums) will present a jazz set that can be enjoyed by both fans of the genre and fans of just plain great music.

As we wait for the days to pass until April 20th, Broadway World Cabaret has scoured the YouTube waves in search of our favorite Danny Bacher moments.

1. Dream a Little Dream

2. Is You Is Or Is You Ain't?

3. Minnie the Moocher

4. Cloudy Nuage

5. Dancing!

6. The Lady is a Tramp

7. In Spite of All That I'm Still Happy

8. Sing Sing Sing/I Wanna Be Like You

9. Hard Hearted Hannah

10. Swing That Music!