Broadway World Cabaret is counting the days until the next Ann Hampton Callaway show at 54 Below.

By: Aug. 05, 2023

10 Videos That Get Us Singing About ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below

10 Videos That Get Us Singing About ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below Prolific performer of music of all genres from every decade Ann Hampton Callaway will return to 54 Below this month wih her show ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES.  The Tony Award nominee has packed houses around the world with her shows (most recently, a much-lauded tribute show to the legendary Peggy Lee) but the 54 Below patrons have come to rely on her regular stops in NYC at Broadway's Living Room for great entertainment.  Every AHC show in the Midtown Manhattan supper club plays to capacity audiences, and the very thought of Ann's velvet voice wrapped around the songs of the Seventies means 54B will have another smash hit on their hands.   

While biding our time until the four night run (August 9 - 12), the Broadway World Cabaret staff has been sharing with one another some of our favorite YouTube bookmarks showcasing all things Ann.

Make reservations to Ann's Seventies Show HERE or buy a ticket to the August 12th livestream HERE.  All shows are at 7 pm.

Visit the Ann Hampton Callaway website HERE.

1.  The Very Thought of You

2.   Just One of Those Things

3.  Lullaby of Birdland

4.  Two For The Road/Moon River

5.  Blowin' In The Wind

6.  How High The Moon

7.  Misty

8.  I've Dreamed Of You

9.  Every Time We Say Goodbye

10.  Over the Rainbow



