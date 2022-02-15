10 Videos That Get Us Jazzed Up for SASHA DOBSON at Birdland Theater February 17 Through 19

After selling out the Birdland Theater for the release of her album GIRL TALK, this jazz wonder has been biding her time and making musical art around the world and the internet but on February 17th Sasha Dobson returns to the Birdland basement with her quartet for three nights of five shows. With her signature style of jazz vocals and her unique stage presence, the profound musical artist is planning a deep exploration of the jazz music that, most essentially, informs her artistic nature. Special guests are planned but, even if it were just Sasha and her band, the quality of entertainment promises to be exceptional.

To give Broadway World Cabaret readers an idea of what to expect, we have gathered together ten videos of Sasha Dobson in the act. Information and tickets for the shows can be found on the Birdland website HERE and the Sasha Dobson website can be accessed HERE.

1. Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps

2. Simple Things

3. Sunset Serenade

4. Girl Talk Live

5. You're the Death of Me

6. Autumn Nocturne

7. The Great City

8. Sunday in New York

9. Sweet and Lovely

10. Spring is Just Around the Corner