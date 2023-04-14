10 Videos That Get Us Geared Up For Christine Andreas TWO FOR THE ROAD at Café Carlyle

Broadway actress, recording artist, chanteuse, storyteller, cabaret artist and two time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas returns to Café Carlyle April 18 and 19 for two performances of her show TWO FOR THE ROAD. Joining Christine on stage as both Musical Director and accompanist will be her partner in life, husband Martin Silvestri, the Grammy Award nominated composer of the musical FIELDS OF AMBROSIA, among many other notable credits. The duo responsible for some of the industry's most impressive cabaret shows, including PIAF: NO REGRETS, describe Two For The Road as a riveting, rollicking musical journey of love and adventure that begins at The White House and spans all 7 continents. Together the Mister and Missus will present an evening of Broadway Classics and Gems of the American Songbook... from Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel.

As the days check off the calendar to Christine and Marty's opening night, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been sharing videos with one another to show off our preferred moments created by two of the best in the business.

Chrstine Andreas has a website HERE.

