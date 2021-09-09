10 Videos That Get Us Excited for JAIME LOZANO & THE FAMILIA: CELEBRANDO THE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH At 54 Below September 23rd

The good people of the Latin persuasion are having a great year in show business, with In The Heights taking the movies by storm, a Latin-centric cast coming to Broadway when CHICAGO returns, and Jaime Lozano & The Familia returning to the nightclub stage after spending an impressive amount of the pandemic creating online content for their fans and the Latinx community seeking representation in the arts. Mr. Lozano and his wife, Florencia Cuenca, have curated a Latinx performing arts community intent on creating work for each other and other Latin artists, while telling stories in words and music that will resonate with Latin audiences, too long in the shadows, waiting to be seen and looking for each other. Thanks to Lozano's works like A Never-Ending Line, Children of Salt, and Songs By An Immigrant, the Latinx profile in the arts is climbing the ladder of visibility, on September 23rd, the whole Familia will be up on the 54 Below stage to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It's one show not to be missed; reservations can be made HERE and the Broadway World Cabaret of Jaime's album SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT can be read HERE.

1. Jaime Lozano and The Familia

2. The Other Side

3. I Love My Daughter

4. Mountain in the Sky

5. Nothing Is Broken

6. Enough Is Enough

7. A Never-Ending Line

8. Dreamer

9. And The Years Go By

10. Doreen Montalvo