10 Glorious Videos To Honor ADAM PASCAL's Return To 54 Below

Adam Pascal, the rock and roll singer who made his name on the Broadway stage, will bring his unique and inimitable performance style and personal song catalogue back to 54 Below this month when he plays Broadway's Living Room with four shows August 30th through September 2nd. The star of Rent, Aida, and many other plays, both on and off-Broadway, will present a show that is being described as "stories inspired by his life and experience over the past few years – a time of enormous, personal and global transition."

In anticipation of this new club act, the Broadway World Cabaret correspondents have had a quick whip-round and curated our own personal favorites that the Tony nominee has performed over the years on the various stages of his life.

See Adam Pascal at 54 Below at 7 pm August 20 - September 2 by visiting THIS link.

1. Maybe This Time

2. Radio

3. Hard To Be The Bard

4. Elaborate Lives

5. Open Arms

6. What You Own

7. Pinball Wizard

8. What I Did For Love

9. Memphis Lives In Me

10. One Song Glory