iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Brings Latin Music Stars to Miami

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The 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina celebrated the power of Latin music in popular culture with performances by Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh and Rey Tony Y Helabusador 'Los Titi' at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 17. The event was hosted by president of iHeartLatino and iHeartRadio personality Enrique Santos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda received the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the most influential and celebrated creative voices of his generation, earning Pulitzer, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards for his groundbreaking contributions to theater, film and music. As the creator and original star of the Tony Award-winning cultural phenomenon Hamilton and the acclaimed musical In the Heights, Miranda has redefined contemporary storytelling on stage and screen. Beyond his artistic achievements, Miranda is deeply committed to philanthropy and social impact. He and the Miranda Family are active supporters of initiatives that increase people of color's representation throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women's reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. The iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award celebrates Miranda's work both on and off the stage, inspiring audiences worldwide while championing the Latin community.

iHeartMedia's Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano and Spanish Adult Hits radio stations broadcast the event live in markets across the country and on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina was broadcast across iHeartRadio digital stations including Beso, El Patron, Salsa Bembe, Rumba, Reggaeton Vieja Escuela, La Preciosa, Tejano Radio, La Mezcla Fuego con Dj Xtreme, Latino Top 20, Tropical Top 20 and Regional Mexican Top 20.

Highlights from the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Alleh opened the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina with his hits 'DesOrden,' 'una noche,' 'capaz,' 'el ingeniero,' and more.

Greeicy stunned with her dance moves and iconic songs 'Quiero+,' 'A Veces A Besos,' 'Destino,' and more. She concluded her set by delivering a spicy salsa-inspired dance routine with her army of all-female dancers.

FloyyMenor had the crowd on their feet to hits 'Gata Only,' 'APAGA EL CEL,' 'CHICA ATRACTIVA,' 'Después De La 1,' 'Déjame Pensar,' and more.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was honored by host Enrique Santos with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. While on stage, Miranda said 'thank you, iHeart. I'm proud to be Puerto Rican. I'm proud to be Latino.'

Farruko surprised the crowd bringing out several guests including Lunay who performed 'Soltera (remix)' and 'Palomino (Remix).' He also invited Dalvin to perform his bachata hits and Greeicy, who helped him perform 'Ya Paque.' Then El Bamino and Randy of Jowell y Randy took the stage to perform 'Siente El Boom' with him and more.

Manuel Turizo hit the stage with a live band performing 'La Bachata,' 'Inglés in Miami,' 'El Merengue,' 'Vaina Loca,' and more.

Alleh and Rey Tony Y Helabusador 'Los Titi' performed 'Dichavate,' 'Tienes,' and 'Sin Pena.' The duo invited a crew of 10 student dancers who helped bring their songs to life.

Eladio Carrión performed 'Polaroid,' from his latest album CORSA, before getting into other fan favorites like 'Mbappe,' 'Body' and 'Coco Chanel.'

Myke Towers had the crowd singing along with an energetic performance of his hits 'La Playa' 'Girl,' 'Si Se Da,' 'LALA,' 'La Falda' and more.

Anuel AA closed out the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina event with his hits and surprised the crowd by bringing out ROA.

This year's event also honored Miami Fire-Rescue's Florida Task Force 2 for its heroic response to Venezuela's devastating earthquake.

Celebrity presenters and attendees for the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina included Chikybombom, El Papi Will, Erick Brian, Gustavo Trujillo, Howie D of the Backstreet Boys, Lele Pons, UFC Fighter and Miami-Dade Sheriff Deputy Luis 'The Stache' Hernandez, Max Luiz, Miss Universe Cuba 2026 Mia Dio and more.

Proud partners of the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina main stage event include Audible, Boost Mobile and Goya Foods.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 11 Hrs 26 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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