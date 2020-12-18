discovery+ has the Greatest Collection of Paranormal & Unexplained Content in One Place

All your favorite shows are coming to Discovery, Inc.'s new discovery+ streaming service beginning Monday, January 4. The Paranormal & Unexplained genre HUB on discovery+ will launch with nearly 3,000 episodes of paranormal programming in its extensive library, establishing the largest collection of paranormal content available to users anywhere in the world. At launch, the platform will have more than 100 series under its "Paranormal & Unexplained" banner, and nearly all will be available to binge from the beginning.

For fans of the genre, this means that every episode of Ghost Adventures, The Dead Files, Paranormal Caught on Camera, Destination Fear, Ghost Nation, PORTALS TO HELL and more, will be available for streaming on day one. Also, discovery+ has searched out the most popular content found across the television spectrum; and subscribers will be able to stream additional hit titles including GHOST HUNTERS and ANCIENT ALIENS from A&E.

At launch, two marquee specials, Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel and Shock Docs: Amityville Horror House, and one new series, Ghost Adventures: Top 10, with eight one-hour episodes, will premiere. As the platform continuously rolls out new content, the brand-new series, UFO Witness, will be added on January 14, and then the new two-hour special, Shock Docs: The Exorcism of Roland Doe, and series, Fright Club, will soon follow. And this is just the beginning - discovery+ is developing content with some of the biggest names in the horror genre, including a multi-project deal with director Eli Roth ("Hostel," "Borderlands") and a supersized Ghostober celebration guaranteed to bring the thrills and chills.

Exclusive to discovery+ at launch are:

Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel (two-hour special)

Stationed along downtown Los Angeles' Main Street stands the infamous Cecil Hotel with a checkered past, beset by multiple suicides, murders, devil worshipping and serial killers. Riddled with stories of paranormal activity, the historic building is the epitome of creepy - an inspiration for books, films and even a season of the "American Horror Story" series. Now, for the first time ever, the Cecil Hotel is allowing cameras inside for an investigation of ghostly proportions in this two-hour special. The Ghost Adventures team - Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley - begin their investigation retracing the steps of the recent mysterious death of a young girl named Elisa Lam, whose body was found in the hotel's water tower without any explanation as to what may have happened. Her peculiar demise remains unsolved and bizarre elevator surveillance video of Lam has fueled an abundance of theories, including that of supernatural forces.

Shock Docs: Amityville Horror House (two-hour special)

In 1977, "The Amityville Horror" book was published and caused a sensation. The subsequent 1979 film adaptation was a surprise box office hit. It was a film that changed everything. It terrified audiences and became a film and story that people continue to return to. Today, it is the quintessential AMERICAN HORROR STORY based on TRUE events. This is the story of the all-American family that moves into their dream house in the all-American town and experiences the most terrifying demonic haunting imaginable - demon possession, demon attacks, a portal to hell. It was a situation so dire, even the church couldn't help them. Through archival footage and re-creations, the special, produced by 1895 Films, presents the harrowing true story of Robert Defeo, who murdered his entire family in the Amityville house, and the 28 terror-filled days the Lutz family lived in the house.

Ghost Adventures: Top 10 (eight one-hour episodes)

Zak Bagans counts down fans' favorite moments from more than a decade of shooting Ghost Adventures - over 200 episodes! It's a fun yet terrifying walk down memory lane as Bagans revisits the scariest, funniest and most insane clips from episodes past; and presents some of the crew's best paranormal evidence.

UFO Witness (eight one-hour episodes added on Jan.14)

Former federal agent and paranormal investigator Ben Hansen is on a mission to uncover the truth behind the country's most shocking and infamous UFO sightings. With unprecedented access to more than 10,000 case files from the archives of Dr. Alan J. Hynek, the chief scientific consultant of Project Bluebook, Hansen believes the answers to UFOs in America are hidden in the cases of the past. Aiding Hansen on his quest is Jennie Zeidman, the last surviving operative of Project Bluebook, and Mark O'Connell, an accomplished UFO investigator and former confidant of Dr. Hynek. Together, they will uncover the secrets of the past to shed new light on today's freshest UFO encounters.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the United States, discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.