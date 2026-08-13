Ziggy Marley Performs RACISM IS A KILLA on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Ziggy Marley brought his song Racism Is A Killa to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing the track for the studio audience in a segment centered entirely on the music. The appearance gave national viewers a direct look at the song, with the performance carrying the segment rather than being paired with a sit-down conversation.

The track's title makes its message plain, and Marley used the late-night platform to put that message in front of a wide audience without additional framing or interview context.

The performance fits within Jimmy Kimmel Live's regular format of showcasing musical acts performing a single song for the show's national audience, giving artists a way to reach viewers beyond their usual touring or streaming audiences.

No interview segment accompanied the performance, leaving the song itself as the focus of Marley's appearance on the program.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...