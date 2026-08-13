Ziggy Marley Performs RACISM IS A KILLA on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
The reggae artist delivered the pointed track live for the studio audience.
Ziggy Marley brought his song Racism Is A Killa to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing the track for the studio audience in a segment centered entirely on the music. The appearance gave national viewers a direct look at the song, with the performance carrying the segment rather than being paired with a sit-down conversation.
The track's title makes its message plain, and Marley used the late-night platform to put that message in front of a wide audience without additional framing or interview context.
The performance fits within Jimmy Kimmel Live's regular format of showcasing musical acts performing a single song for the show's national audience, giving artists a way to reach viewers beyond their usual touring or streaming audiences.
No interview segment accompanied the performance, leaving the song itself as the focus of Marley's appearance on the program.