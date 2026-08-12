Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Star in First VERITY Trailer

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The first trailer for Verity, the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling thriller, has debuted, offering an early look at stars Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson in the leading roles. The footage was shared on TODAY, giving audiences their first glimpse of the film ahead of its release.

Verity is based on Hoover's popular novel, which has built a large readership since its publication and become one of the author's most talked-about thrillers. The trailer marks the first official footage from the adaptation, showcasing Hathaway and Johnson as the central figures in the story's suspense-driven narrative.

According to the source material shared alongside the trailer, Verity is set to hit theaters in October. The film brings Hoover's story to the screen with its two lead actresses anchoring the project, a significant draw for fans of the novel eager to see how the twisting plot translates to film.

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