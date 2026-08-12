LANTERNS Podcast Trailer Teases Hal Jordan and John Stewart Murder Mystery

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HBO Max shared a trailer for Lanterns: The Official Podcast, a new companion series hosted by Juju Green that previews the upcoming DC Studios show Lanterns. The podcast is built around interviews with the creators, cast and crew of the series, with Green promising to break down episodes and dig into the murder mystery at the center of the story.

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. According to the trailer, the podcast will explore the relationship between the two characters, along with the comic lore and worldbuilding behind the series, positioning itself as a resource for both longtime Green Lantern fans and newcomers to the Corps.

The trailer frames the podcast as a direct pipeline to the people making Lanterns, with Green speaking to those involved in the production about how the show came together. The format centers on episode breakdowns paired with conversations with cast and crew, giving listeners context on specific story elements as they air.

Lanterns is set to stream on HBO Max, with full episodes of the podcast available on HBO Max as well as the HBO Max and DC YouTube channels. The podcast is produced by OBB Sound.

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