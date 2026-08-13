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Hannah Einbinder Talks HACKS Final Season and Filming the Finale in Paris

The actress also addressed fan reactions to her new movie during the sit-down.

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Hannah Einbinder used her stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live to reflect on wrapping HACKS, revealing that the cast and crew filmed their final episode in Paris. The actress also touched on her Emmy nomination for the role and shared some of what fans have been telling her about the show as it heads toward its conclusion.

Einbinder discussed the response from HACKS fans directly during the conversation, giving Jimmy Kimmel's audience a sense of how attached viewers have become to the series ahead of its ending. The nomination discussion added another layer to the appearance, with Einbinder speaking to what the recognition has meant for her as the show closes out its run.

Beyond HACKS, Einbinder used the appearance to promote her new film, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, and addressed what fans have been saying about the project. She spoke about the movie alongside the HACKS wrap discussion, giving the segment a dual focus on her television work and her newer film role.

The appearance mixed career reflection with lighter fan-reaction material, letting Einbinder speak candidly about closing a chapter on HACKS while also looking ahead to how audiences are responding to her latest project.

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