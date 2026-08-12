KATSEYE Trades Dance Moves for Gen Alpha Slang Lesson on CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE

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Global girl group KATSEYE became the latest famous face to step into a classroom for TODAY's recurring segment CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE, and the exchange went both ways. The group led students through a dance lesson, then found themselves on the receiving end of a lesson in current slang, courtesy of a room full of Gen Alpha kids eager to test out their vocabulary on visiting celebrities.

The segment follows the format established by CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE, which regularly brings well-known performers into a classroom setting to trade their usual routines for a day of teaching, with students frequently turning the tables on their guests. For KATSEYE, that meant demonstrating choreography before being handed the mic, so to speak, on terms and phrases the students use in everyday conversation.

The appearance offered a lighthearted look at the group outside their usual performance setting, centered on the kind of playful back-and-forth that has become a hallmark of the segment. Rather than a straightforward interview, the format let the students take an active role, quizzing the group and correcting them in real time as they attempted to keep up with new slang.

CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE has previously hosted a range of guests in similar setups, including Tom Holland's stint teaching at a New York City elementary school, where students likewise took the opportunity to put a celebrity guest through the paces.

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