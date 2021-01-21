Zenni and NBA 2K League Partner NetsGC Host Charity Live Stream with Digital Girl, Inc.

Tonight, Zenni, the online eyewear industry leader is teaming up with its esports partner and NBA 2K professional team, Nets Gaming Crew (NetsGC), to host a two-hour live stream event benefiting Digital Girl, Inc., a nonprofit organization encouraging inner city youth, especially girls, to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

NetsGC players Choc, Jin and Shotz will tip off the livestream on NetsGC's official Twitch Channel at 6 p.m. EST. Throughout the two-hour event they will play NBA 2K while raising funds for Digital Girl Inc.'s Young Professional Development and Game Design programs. Additionally, Zenni will donate more than 150 pairs of prescription and non-prescription Blokz blue light blocking glasses to Digital Girl instructors and children participating in the programs.

"This live stream is a perfect moment to elevate the important work Digital Girl does to help expose more young women to various opportunities available to them in the STEM industry," NetsGC Head Coach and General Manager Ivan "OG KING CURT" Curtiss. "As our team already plays and practices with blue light eye protection from Zenni Blokz, we're excited to offer that same advantage to Digital Girl members and teachers, particularly while many young children are primarily learning on screens."

Today's event is NetsGC's second donation-focused livestream and builds upon Zenni's "Framing the Future" community initiative, launched in 2019 with the Chicago Bulls. "Framing the Future" provides Blokz blue light protection to children and educates families on the importance of eye health.

"We look forward to teaming up with NetsGC on this meaningful initiative, which expands our community efforts within the worlds of sports, esports, STEM education and youth development," said Sean Pate, Zenni Brand Communications Officer. "This charity stream is a natural extension of Zenni's 'Framing the Future' initiative and our partnership with NetsGC, and we're proud to support Digital Girl's STEM workshops that expand how girls envision their future."

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 35 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bulls and esports properties such as NetsGC, Houston Outlaws, Golden Guardians and Pittsburgh Knights. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

BSE Global manages and operates Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, its NBA G League team the Long Island Nets, and its NBA 2K League affiliate NetsGC. BSE Global also supports management of the New York Liberty, the WNBA sister team of the Brooklyn Nets. Through programming, marketing, sales, and operations, BSE Global delivers dynamic content and experiences for fans and audiences.

Based in Bedford Stuyvesant, Digital Girl, Inc., is a 501(c)(3), not for profit organization dedicated to empowering inner-city youth, especially girls to pursue careers and studies in STEM disciplines. In their short inception, DGI has introduced Computer Science and Technology to over 6000 students throughout New York City. Technology and software industries suffer from an extreme lack of diversity. Despite a growing demand for jobs in the field, Computer Science remains marginalized throughout the US K-12 education system. Digital Girl, Inc. is committed to reversing this trend! For more information on DGI or the event visit www.digitalgirlinc.org.