Zada, Grace, Peak Detail How They Landed HUNGER GAMES Prequel Roles

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Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace and Whitney Peak sat down with TODAY to discuss how they landed their roles in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, the prequel film arriving in theaters this fall. Zada plays a young Haymitch Abernathy, while Grace appears as fellow tribute Maysilee Donner; Peak joins the cast in the highly anticipated adaptation. The three actors walked through their casting process for the Lionsgate production during the conversation.

Zada and Grace have already been promoting the film internationally, appearing together at a photo call in Sydney and at a Paris Fashion Week event tied to the movie's release. Grace's red carpet looks during the campaign, including a Paris gown referencing Katniss Everdeen's Catching Fire style, have drawn attention as part of the rollout for the film.

SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is directed by Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie adapted from Suzanne Collins' novel. The film is rated PG-13 and is scheduled for release in theaters everywhere on November 20. A companion soundtrack, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM), is set to arrive November 13 and includes contributions from artists including Noah Kahan and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Tickets for the film go on sale starting October 28, with early-access screenings in premium formats including IMAX and Dolby Cinema beginning November 18. More on the ticket rollout and screening formats can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 12 Hrs 18 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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