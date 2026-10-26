Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Zada, Grace, Peak Detail How They Landed HUNGER GAMES Prequel Roles
The cast spoke about joining the Panem prequel as the movie heads toward its November release.
Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace and Whitney Peak sat down with TODAY to discuss how they landed their roles in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, the prequel film arriving in theaters this fall. Zada plays a young Haymitch Abernathy, while Grace appears as fellow tribute Maysilee Donner; Peak joins the cast in the highly anticipated adaptation. The three actors walked through their casting process for the Lionsgate production during the conversation.
Zada and Grace have already been promoting the film internationally, appearing together at a photo call in Sydney and at a Paris Fashion Week event tied to the movie's release. Grace's red carpet looks during the campaign, including a Paris gown referencing Katniss Everdeen's Catching Fire style, have drawn attention as part of the rollout for the film.
SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is directed by Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie adapted from Suzanne Collins' novel. The film is rated PG-13 and is scheduled for release in theaters everywhere on November 20. A companion soundtrack, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM), is set to arrive November 13 and includes contributions from artists including Noah Kahan and The Smashing Pumpkins.
Tickets for the film go on sale starting October 28, with early-access screenings in premium formats including IMAX and Dolby Cinema beginning November 18. More on the ticket rollout and screening formats can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.
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