ZILLA AND ZOE Shoots A Horror Movie And Shows In Theatres May 17

Zilla and Zoe is an indie comedy from director Jessica Scalise. Focusing on a young filmmaker and an upcoming wedding, this title was shot in Portland, Oregon. Set to be released by Indican Pictures, Zilla and Zoe stars Aida Valentine as Zoe, along with: Greg James (Between the Trees), Sam Kamerman (The Librarians) and Kurt Conroyd. This title will show, in theatres and in at least five cities, this May.

In the story, Zoe is determined to make a horror film. She sets her sights on an upcoming horror film contest and enlists her family, to help her with the project. As her film becomes more and more bloody, her father Oscar (Conroyd), becomes concerned and shuts down production. Now, Zoe is tasked with shooting her sister's wedding. But, she still has plans to complete her horror film and this wedding might be the bloodiest set ever!

After a successful film festival run, Zilla and Zoe is set for a theatrical run across the United States; the film will play in several cities. On May 17th the film will be at the Laemmle theatre in North Hollywood, with filmmakers in attendance. Portland, Oakland, San Francisco and Denver are also expected to show the film, in theatres. This release will be followed by another, with Indican debuting the film on DVD and Digital platforms this Summer. The latest on Zilla and Zoe can be found here.

The official trailer for Zilla and Zoe: https://vimeo.com/327152081

The film's official synopsis: Zoe, age 10, is obsessed with making horror films. A deadline for a big horror contest is coming up, and Zoe is determined to win. But when her father, concerned about her increasingly gory activities, orders her to stop making horror films and shoot her sister's wedding week instead, Zoe has no other choice... To win the contest of her dreams, she will have to turn her sister's wedding into a horror film.

Release Date: May 17th 2019 (Theatrical) and TBA (DVD, VOD).

Director/writer: Jessica Scalise.

Cast: Greg James, Aida Valentine, Sam Kamerman, Kurt Conroyd and Mia Allen.

More on Zilla and Zoe: https://www.indicanpictures.com/new-releases/zilla-and-zoe





