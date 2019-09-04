Will Poulter Cast in Amazon's LORD OF THE RINGS Series

Will Poulter has been cast in a lead role in Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series, according to Variety.

Poulter has recently starred in Netflix's interactive "Black Mirror" movie "Bandersnatch" and "Midsommar. He's best -known for lead roles in "The Maze Runner" franchise, "The Revenant," and "Detroit."

The Lord of the Rings series is keeping its plot underwraps, and little is known beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring."

The writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay are developing Lord of the Ring" series and Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consulting producer on the project. J.A. Bayona is also set to direct multiple episodes.

The show's full creative team consists: executive producers Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Amazon's former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison; writer and executive producer Jason Cahill; writer and executive producer Justin Doble; consulting producer Stephany Folsom; producer Ron Ames; writer and co-producer Helen Shang; and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona will also executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

Read the original article on Variety.





