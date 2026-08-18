Will Forte Shares How COYOTE VS. ACME's On-Screen Underdog Story Became Reality

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Will Forte sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about his film Coyote vs. ACME, drawing a connection between the movie's on-screen underdog story and how it became reality.

Before turning to the film, Forte shared a story about making a comedy series starring his mom and her friend Carol, giving viewers a glimpse into an unconventional project he took on outside his more familiar television and film work.

The appearance also included a lighter moment when Forte presented Fallon with a pair of used Wile E. Coyote socks, a gift tied directly to his role in Coyote vs. ACME. The gesture gave the conversation a playful turn before the discussion returned to the making of the film.

The segment aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights on NBC, with the episode also available to stream on Peacock.

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