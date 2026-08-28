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Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles

Director Dave Green and cast members joined the Director's Village Theater event ahead of the film's theatrical release.

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Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles

Ketchup Entertainment's 'Coyote vs. Acme' held its world premiere at the Director's Village Theater in Los Angeles on August 26th. In attendance were Dave Green (Director), Chris DeFaria (Producer), Samy Burch (Screenwriter), joined by cast including Will Forte, Lana Condor, John Cena, Eric Bauza, P.J. Byrne, Kenneth Choi, Martha Kelly, Candi Milo, Jim Cummings and a special appearance by Wile E. Coyote himself.

Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles Image
(L-R): John Cena, Will Forte and Lana Condor

Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles Image
(L-R): Wile E. Coyote, Shay Cena and John Cena

Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles Image
Wile E. Coyote and the UCLA Marching Band

Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles Image
Will Forte

Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles Image
Lana Condor

Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles Image
Wile E. Coyote and the UCLA Marching Band

Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Holds World Premiere in Los Angeles Image
(L-R): John Cena, Dave Green, Will Forte and Lana Condor

The premiere featured a performance by the UCLA marching band playing the '1812 Overture.'

Film Details

In Theaters August 28, 2026

Directed by: Dave Green

Screenplay by: Samy Burch

Produced by: Chris DeFaria, James Gunn

Cast: Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell and John Cena

Synopsis: After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote's chaotic catastrophes.

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