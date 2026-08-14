Photos: COYOTE VS. ACME Soundtrack by Steven Price Set for Release

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Composer Steven Price has written the score for COYOTE VS. ACME, the upcoming live-action/animated film directed by Dave Green and starring Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor. The film will be released by Ketchup Entertainment, and the accompanying soundtrack featuring Price's music will arrive from WaterTower Music.





















The film will be released by Ketchup Entertainment in the U.S. on August 28, 2026 and August 21, 2026 in the U.K. and Ireland. The Coyote vs. Acme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring music by Steven Price, will be released by WaterTower Music on August 21, 2026. The album can be pre-saved here.

Film Synopsis

After enduring years of catastrophic product failures at the hands of ACME, Inc, a tenacious, unemployed coyote (Wile E. Coyote) uncovers a corporate cover-up and spearheads an unhinged battle against the multinational conglomerate that's been blowing him up in the name of profit. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote's chaotic catastrophes.

For Coyote vs. Acme, Steven Price was tasked with creating an original score that pays homage to classic Looney Tunes music by legendary composer Carl Stalling, while musically bringing the cartoon characters into a modern-day story of corporate intrigue and courtroom drama.

Price explains, 'It was fun to take the original Looney Tunes musical influences and use them in a different context. Coyote vs. Acme tells a new kind of story with these iconic characters we've known for so long, and I wanted to create a score that would help audiences feel an even deeper connection to them.'

The composer beams as he describes his research: 'I rewatched loads of original cartoons for inspiration. The new film has action sequences that pay tribute to the incredibly intricate slapstick sequences from back in the day, and I wanted to capture the way every element of the music would tightly reflect what was happening to the characters on-screen. I also dug into the Looney Tunes sound library and incorporated elements of the original sounds into the rhythm tracks of the music.'

'We had a lot of fun with the arrangements and orchestrations, emphasizing all the comic touches and character moments which included working closely with our brass section to craft the perfect sound of Wile E. Coyote being run over by a truck and then immediately regurgitating its tires. Pretty unique challenges for a score!'

The score was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with a 70-piece orchestra and 30-voice choir, along with all manner of overdubs, from slide guitars and banjos to a huge array of percussion. The choir played a major role in the musical storytelling, representing Wile E. Coyote's obsession with his prey through the voices in his head, which constantly haunt him by singing the Road Runner's 'Meep Meep' refrain.

About Steven Price

Steven Price is a prolific composer whose unique, story-driven approach to the craft of film scoring has led him to work with many of Hollywood's leading directors on some of the most innovative productions. From his Oscar-winning score for Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity to his scores for Edgar Wright's Baby Driver and The Running Man, Price's music, collaborative process, and experimentation have enhanced the ideas and images of great filmmakers in bespoke ways.

Early in his career, he contributed to The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Batman Begins before making his debut in 2011 as the composer of Joe Cornish's inner-city horror comedy Attack the Block. In recent years, he created distinctive scores for Michael Grandage's My Policeman, David Ayer's Suicide Squad and Fury, the Oscar-nominated Netflix animated film Over the Moon, and Tom Harper's The Aeronauts, among others.

His work in the natural history realm alongside Sir David Attenborough includes scoring the miniseries The Hunt, for which Price won a BAFTA; Netflix's Our Planet, which earned him two Emmy nominations; the autobiographical documentary David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, for which he won a Primetime Emmy; and National Geographic's Ocean with David Attenborough, for which he recently received a 2026 Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Price's music has been performed worldwide, including the Royal Albert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Following the success of his European and U.S. arena tour of Our Planet Live in Concert, this year he is presenting live-to-picture concert performances of the music from Ocean with David Attenborough in 2026.

Price, whose credits include Gravity, The Running Man, Baby Driver, and Suicide Squad, recorded the COYOTE VS. ACME score at Abbey Road Studios in London with a 70-piece orchestra and 30-voice choir, incorporating elements from the original Looney Tunes sound library alongside slide guitars, banjos, and percussion overdubs.

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