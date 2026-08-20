Weezer Performs WE MIGHT AS WELL BE STRANGERS on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Weezer performed We Might as Well Be Strangers during a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, giving the late-night audience a live rendition of the track in the show's studio.

The performance offered viewers a chance to hear the band deliver the song in a stripped-down television format, with the segment built entirely around the live set rather than an accompanying interview.

The appearance placed Weezer's performance alongside other musical acts recently featured on the program, which has continued to bring artists into its studio for live sets in front of Jimmy Fallon and the house audience.

The segment centered solely on the live delivery of We Might as Well Be Strangers, giving the band a national television platform to present the song without additional commentary or discussion woven into the broadcast.

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