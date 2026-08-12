THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Weezer, Michael Strahan

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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Matthew McConaughey, Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin, Dan White, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from KATSEYE, Dogstar, Gracie Abrams, The Stray Cats and WEEZER.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 12 - August 19

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE and musical guest KATSEYE. Show #2330

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and musical guest Dogstar. Show #2331

Friday, August 14: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong'o, Gracie Abrams and musical guest Gracie Abrams. (OAD 7/16/26)

Monday, August 17: Guests include Will Forte, Ariana Madix, Mike Tomlin and Dan White. Show #2332

**Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. Show #2333

**Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo & Patrick Wilson and musical guest Weezer. Show #2334

Additional scheduling changes and updates to the guest lineup are noted with asterisks in the listings for the two final dates in the run. Previous episode listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, including appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and KATSEYE, were covered by BroadwayWorld.

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