Web Series WHAT A DRAG to Premiere This Weekend

What A Drag, a new LGBTGIA+ comedy web series will debut October 30,2021, starring Prescott Seymour (Also known by their famed drag persona "Sutton Lee Seymour") and John Wascavage (writer/ creator) as the series leads.

The first season of this short-form digital series features 7 episodes, 5-7 minutes in length, all available on the What A Drag YouTube Channel. A free public pre-screening of the series will be held on October 29th at 7:00PM at The Chain Theatre. Tickets available for reservation here.

What A Drag follows Preston, a brassy drag queen, and Ben, an on-again-off-again actor, as they navigate the insane she-nanigans life throws at them. From makeup mishaps, to dating nightmarish social media influencers, to a blindsiding medical diagnosis, these two queens make lemon-drop-martinis out of lemons as they untuck the power of found family.

Based on true events, the comedic series explores the power of the art form of drag within the queer community. In a time when drag has never been more mainstream, What A Drag peels back the curtain and focuses in on one of drag's most magical aspects: its ability to transcend.

With direction by Michael Bello and filmed and edited by Milliron Studios, the series also features Waseem Alzer ("We Live In Cairo"), Amy Keum ("Evil," "KPOP"), Jeremy Pasha ("The Cadaver Synod: A Pope Musical"), and Destinee Rea ("Book of Mormon," "TINA").

What A Drag was made possible by a grant from City Artist Corps and NYFA.

Prescott Seymour ("Preston") AKA "Sutton Lee Seymour," has performed all over the world with Atlantis Events and holds a yearly residency at The Palm Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta. Prescott's performances as Sutton Lee has earned him a Glam Award as well as a nomination for a Mac Award! Prescott has appeared Off-Broadway in "Bunnicula" which boasts a Book by Charles Busch and received an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. Other NYC credits include performances in The New York Fringe Festival and NYMF. Seymour's regional theatre credits include other works by Charles Busch including "The Lady in Question," and "The Divine Sister," and also "Urinetown," "Cabaret," and "Cinderella. Instagram: @suttonleeseymour

John Wascavage ("Ben"/ Writer/ Creator) has been seen Off-Broadway in "I Spy A Spy" and in the National Tour/Canadian Premiere of "Murder For Two." He has worked at some of the most renowned regional theatres across the nation and is also known for his multiple online viral videos garnering over a million views. John wrote and starred in his own theatrical clip commentary series "SMASH'd," produced by The Stage Network. Twitter/Instagram: @JohnWascavage