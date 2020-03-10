Watch an All New OJ25 Thursday, March 12

Bailey and the Simpson defense team had set at trap for Fuhrman in an effort to discredit him and have him possibly perjure himself before the jury regarding the use of highly-offensive and racially-charged language.

Their strategy worked.

And after having witnesses testify against Fuhrman and the later release of his incendiary language captured on tape, Fuhrman ended up as the ONLY person associated with the trial be convicted of a crime.

This Thursday, March 12, Court TV's OJ25 series will look back at those events and air new and exclusive interviews with both Fuhrman and Bailey about that explosive exchange.

OJ25 gives viewers a front row seat in the Simpson jury box, to relive the trial or discover it for the first time. Court TV's extensive library includes every minute of the trial and the original true-crime series presents, explores and contextualizes the main events of the case coinciding with the same week 25 years earlier. OJ25 includes exclusive new interviews with numerous trial participants from multiple vantage points, ranging from Los Angeles police detectives, attorneys, legal experts, friends and relatives on both sides of the courtroom. Among those who discuss the trial in OJ25: Simpson defense attorneys Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey and Shawn Holley; LAPD Detectives Mark Fuhrman Tom Lange and Ron Shipp; LA County and Simpson case Prosecutor Bill Hodgman; victim Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Tanya Brown, the father and sister of victim Ron Goldman, Fred Goldman and Kim Goldman, and many others.

OJ25 is hosted by renowned long-time former Los Angeles prosecutor and acclaimed legal analyst Roger Cossack. Cossack provided insights into the Simpson trial at the time for CNN as the network's legal analyst and went on to the same role for ESPN. Cossack was a college classmate of Robert Shapiro, one of Simpson's lawyers, and was made privy to defense strategies that he's never made public but will share throughout the series. (MEDIA NOTE: Mr. Cossack is available for interviews.)

The double murder trial of Simpson - the COLLEGE FOOTBALL phenom (Heisman Trophy recipient in 1968) who went to become an NFL Hall of Famer and popular movie and television personality - riveted the nation during its nearly ten full months in 1995. In addition to numerous dramatic courtroom moments, the trial was most notable for its strong racial overtones, its impact on the judiciary system and how it spurred Americans across the nation to openly discuss the issues surrounding domestic violence for the first time.





