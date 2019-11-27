WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Announces Southeast Asia Leadership Team

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks has unveiled its new-look Southeast Asia leadership team based in Singapore. The organisation, which was first revealed in August, unites Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia to form one of the most powerful portfolios of entertainment brands in the media industry.

These are the first appointments announced for the organisation led by Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Pacific and China. He commented: "We have tremendous depth and breadth of talent across our organisation and combined, we are definitely better together. As we put in place a new structure for growth, I'm looking forward to working closely with this talented group to deliver a big 2020 for us with increased investment in original programming, and an even bigger footprint for our brands, franchises and platforms."

The following will report into Schwebig in Southeast Asia:

Yasmin Zahid will head up affiliate distribution and marketing for all HBO channels, as well as CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Warner TV and Oh!K.

David Simonsen will lead the development of HBO GO and also responsible for driving the growth of the service through partnerships with telcos and as a standalone OTT app.

Awantika Sood will lead ad-sales, branded content and commercial opportunities.

Magdalene Ew will take charge of the company's consolidated Entertainment pillar which includes all HBO channels, Warner TV and Oh!K.

Jessica Kam will oversee original Asia productions for the Entertainment pillar.

Shonali Bedi, will be responsible for Business Development and Strategy in the region.

Marianne Lee will lead consumer Marketing and Central Services team in the interim, which includes Creative Services, Social Media, Research and Data as the process of integrating processes, workflows and systems continues.

Leslie Lee continues to lead all the Kids brands for the network in Asia Pacific, including in Southeast Asia.

Spanning 42 countries in 14 languages, WarnerMedia Entertainment Asia Pacific brands include Warner TV, Oh!K, Mondo TV, Mondo Mah-Jong TV, TABI Channel, Tabi Tele, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, POGO and Tuzki together with HBO, HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits, CineMax and Red as well as the OTT service HBO GO, and two SVOD services HBO On Demand and 鼎级剧场 (Ding Ji Ju Chang). WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks is also responsible for the distribution of CNN International, HLN and BabyFirst in Asia.

Photo Credit: WarnerMedia Entertainment





