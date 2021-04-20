Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WarnerMedia Announces New HBO Asia Original Series LEGACY

'Legacy' will premiere exclusively on WarnerMedia’s regional streaming service HBO GO later in 2021.

Apr. 20, 2021  
WarnerMedia TODAY announced Legacy, a new Chinese-language HBO Asia Original period drama series. Set in the 1920s, Legacy chronicles the lives of the wealthy Yi family and its three sisters who vie to inherit their father's shopping mall business. In a time of upheaval and uncertainty, the three sisters set aside their differences to keep the business afloat and save their family.

Created by Yu Zheng (Story of Yanxi Palace), Legacy stars Qin Lan (Story of Yanxi Palace), Han Geng (Ex-Files), Wu Jinyan (Story of Yanxi Palace), Nie Yuan (Story of Yanxi Palace), Liu Jun (All is Well), Miao Pu (The Rise of the Tang Empire) and Zhang Nan (The Legend of Haolan).

"We've been ramping up our Mandarin series recently and Legacy promises to be a binge-worthy addition to our growing originals slate," said Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia's Head of Content - Entertainment, Southeast Asia. "It's one of those shows that has truly something for everyone. It promises intrigue, suspense and romance, all with the backdrop of a fascinating time in China's history."

Legacy will premiere exclusively on WarnerMedia's regional streaming service HBO GO later in 2021. Other HBO Asia Originals in production this year include the mystery series Forbidden, currently in production in Thailand, as well as the action-fantasy series Halfworlds Season 3 produced in the Philippines, and the horror anthology series Folklore Season 2 which is filmed across seven different Asian countries, including Taiwan.


From This Author TV News Desk