WITH LOVE, BAUBO Will Debut at Apollo Théâtre

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La Bouche Cabaret is launching its first work of musical theatre, 'With Love, Baubo,' orchestrated by Mascare, at The Apollo Théâtre in Paris.

Written and directed by Mascare, WITH LOVE, BAUBO features, in alternation, figures from the French and international cabaret scene. The casting for the November 3 and 4, 2026 performances includes guest artists Pierre et la Rose & Klaude, along with Bili Bellegarde and Grand Soir.

'With Love, Baubo' tells the story of a small group of artists brought together by chance, whose identities intersect. The show is described as a love letter to the art of cabaret, in which the artists first move through their solitude before meeting and building a cabaret evening together.

On stage, each performance tells a new version of the story: the same framing narrative is retold differently each night by a cast that changes from one evening to the next.

Mascare described the piece as follows: « C'était là-dedans tout petit, comme un filet d'air, une goutte de rosée matinale qui prend tranquillement le soleil sur une table en plastique, à l'abri des regards, ce moment où l'on regarde le rayon de soleil se promener dans la poussière du jour, c'était là comme ça. Quand on arrive dans ce monde parfois y'a une place qui nous rend tendre, quand on regarde la goutte d'eau sur la table en plastique on se sent à la bonne place sur terre, ca rend tendre, et parfois non. Y'a certaines personnes à qui on laisse très peu de place, c'est comme ça et alors faut tout arracher. C'est fatiguant, il faut tout arracher. Et With Love Baubo c'est l'aventure, c'est ça, c'est la galipette, la pirouette, la pirouette quand on arrache tout sur son chemin, et qu'on se dit : mais est-ce qu'on va se reposer à un moment donné ? Bah oui on va se reposer, parce qu'on va regarder les autres, les autres briller et s'asseoir à leurs côtés. »

About La Bouche Cabaret

Founded in February 2022 and self-managed by four artists — Mascare, Soa de Muse, Bili Bellegarde and Grand Soir — La Bouche is a queer cabaret with multiple and complementary identities, born in a concrete basement near the Porte de Clignancourt in Paris.

A proud heir to the queer and underground cabaret scene, the show is multidisciplinary, festive and subversive, blending piano, voice, hoods, LGBT archives, spoken word, neon, lipsync and personal narratives.

La Bouche is a cabaret curated by its four founders. Each evening is both a space dedicated to the founding team and a playground for artists they invite. Like a house or shelter, La Bouche aims above all to be a shared stage, where resident artists and guests meet, collaborate and experiment together.

The only rule: at least half of the founding team must be present on stage each evening, meaning always two artists from La Bouche.

La Bouche Cabaret positions itself as a joyful and living archive of collective histories, driven by the need, duty and desire to pass on the memories of intersectional struggles and minority rights. On stage, the artists sing and speak of yesterday and tomorrow, of lesbianism, decolonialism, queerness, social class and systemic violence — but above all, of hope and love.

With tenderness and sincerity, they invite audiences to catch their breath and claim their freedom.

Event Details

With Love, Baubo

13 - 14 octobre

3 - 4 novembre

Apollo Théâtre, 18 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75011 Paris

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