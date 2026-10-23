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WILDWOOD to Open in Theaters From LAIKA

Travis Knight directs the stop-motion adventure featuring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, and Angela Bassett.

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WILDWOOD to Open in Theaters From LAIKA

LAIKA's sixth stop-motion feature, WILDWOOD, opened exclusively in theaters, with the studio noting the film holds a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes as of October 22.

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness—an enchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis Mehlberg (Jacob Tremblay), Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition. As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must discover the strength and belief she never knew she possessed. If she hopes to save her brother and protect Wildwood's fragile future, she will have to risk everything. From Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning LAIKA, Wildwood is a sweeping adventure about love, sacrifice, and the magic that reveals itself when we dare to look beyond the familiar.

Tickets for WILDWOOD are available at wildwoodmovie.com.

Cast

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Tom Waits, Richard E. Grant, Amandla Stenberg, Tantoo Cardinal, Len Cariou, Marc Evan Jackson

Creative Team

Directed by: Travis Knight

Screenplay by: Chris Butler

Produced by: Travis Knight & Sam Wilson

WILDWOOD to Open in Theaters From LAIKA Image

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