WICKED, THE PIANO LESSON, & SING SING Honored with AAFCA Awards

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the winners of its 16th annual AAFCA Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to cinema, along with its selections for the top ten films of the year.



Winners will be celebrated at the 16th Annual AAFCA Awards on February 19 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The announcement was made by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson.

“This has been a defining year for cinema, with an impressive array of stories that capture the complexity, resilience, and beauty of the human experience,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “We are proud to honor this year's filmmakers and talent, whose work continues to expand the scope of humanity on screen. These films do more than entertain—they amplify voices and perspectives that deserve to be heard, and we look forward to celebrating their lasting impact.”

AAFCA’S TOP 10 FILMS OF THE YEAR

1. Nickel Boys

2. Sing Sing

3. The Piano Lesson

4. Gladiator II

5. Wicked

6. Emilia Pérez

7. Albany Road

8. The Fire Inside

9. Exhibiting Forgiveness

10. Dahomey

WINNERS | 16TH ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS

Best Actor: Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Best Actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)

Best Supporting Actor: Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)

Best Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)

Best Ensemble: The Piano Lesson

Best Original Score: The WILD Robot (Kris Bowers)

Best Original Song: Bricks, Exhibiting Forgiveness (Andra Day, Cassandra Batie & Jherek Bischoff)

Best Screenplay: Sing Sing (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar)

Best Director: RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys)

Best Documentary: *TIE* Daughters (Netflix), Dahomey (Mubi)

Best Animated Feature: The WILD Robot

Best International Film: Emilia Pérez

Best Independent Feature: She Taught Love

Best Picture: Nickel Boys

