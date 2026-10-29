Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WHAT HAPPENED WAS... with Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong Now Available on Audible
The chamber piece was recorded in studio and is now available globally as part of Audible Theater's collaboration with TOGETHER.
What Happened Was…, written by Tom Noonan, performed by Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong, and directed by Ian Rickson, is now available exclusively from Audible. Stoll is known for 'Billions' and Appropriate, and Strong for 'Saturday Night Live' and The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.
The Audible Original was recorded in studio and is now available globally. The audio release of What Happened Was… follows the acclaimed revival of the play at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York in spring 2026 as part of the second season of Audible Theater's collaboration with TOGETHER, the theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman.
New York City can be the loneliest place on earth. In a studio apartment in Manhattan, two colleagues meet for an intimate dinner after work. What begins as small talk quickly unravels into an achingly tender chamber piece about attraction, secrets, and the desperate need for connection. What does it cost to let someone else in?
Ella Hickson's New Born, three monologues featuring Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi, and directed by Ian Rickson, was also presented at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in spring 2026. New Born will release January 28, 2027, exclusively from Audible.
Previous productions in the Audible Theater and TOGETHER collaboration that are now available as Audible Originals include Hannah Moscovitch's Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, and Jen Silverman's new version of August Strindberg's Creditors with Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith.
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