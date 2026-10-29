WHAT HAPPENED WAS... with Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong Now Available on Audible

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What Happened Was…, written by Tom Noonan, performed by Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong, and directed by Ian Rickson, is now available exclusively from Audible. Stoll is known for 'Billions' and Appropriate, and Strong for 'Saturday Night Live' and The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.

The Audible Original was recorded in studio and is now available globally. The audio release of What Happened Was… follows the acclaimed revival of the play at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York in spring 2026 as part of the second season of Audible Theater's collaboration with TOGETHER, the theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman.

New York City can be the loneliest place on earth. In a studio apartment in Manhattan, two colleagues meet for an intimate dinner after work. What begins as small talk quickly unravels into an achingly tender chamber piece about attraction, secrets, and the desperate need for connection. What does it cost to let someone else in?

Ella Hickson's New Born, three monologues featuring Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi, and directed by Ian Rickson, was also presented at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in spring 2026. New Born will release January 28, 2027, exclusively from Audible.

Previous productions in the Audible Theater and TOGETHER collaboration that are now available as Audible Originals include Hannah Moscovitch's Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, and Jen Silverman's new version of August Strindberg's Creditors with Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 13 Hrs 22 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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