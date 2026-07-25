THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD to Stream on Tuesday

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A24's THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD is set to stream on Tuesday, giving audiences a chance to see Hugh Jackman in the title role of the film, which reimagines the folklore legend as an aging man grappling with regret over his past life of crime and murder.

THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD will be available to RENT OR BUY on Tuesday, July 28. The film is directed by Michael Sarnoski and stars Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe.

Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, ROBIN HOOD finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.

BroadwayWorld has followed the film's rollout, including a first look video featuring Jackman and writer/director Michael Sarnoski discussing their take on the legend. More details can be found in prior coverage at broadwayworld.com.

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