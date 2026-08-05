THE SECRET OF SECRETS: Cherry Jones, Corey Stoll Join Netflix Series

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Netflix has added Cherry Jones, Corey Stoll, Rob Delaney and Abbey Lee to the cast of its upcoming series adaptation of THE SECRET OF SECRETS, the mystery thriller novel by Dan Brown. Jones will play Heide Nagel, Stoll will play Everett Finch, Delaney will play Jonas Faukman, and Lee will play Sasha Vesna. The novel marks the sixth installment in Brown's Robert Langdon series, and the untitled series adaptation joins previously announced cast members Morgan Spector as Robert Langdon and Rebecca Hall as Katherine Solomon.

Cast

Cherry Jones (Succession, The Handmaid's Tale) will play 'Heide Nagel'

Corey Stoll (Imperfect Women, Billions) will play 'Everett Finch'

Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex, Catastrophe) will play 'Jonas Faukman'

Abbey Lee (Black Rabbit) will play 'Sasha Vesna'

Previously Announced Cast: Morgan Spector as 'Robert Langdon' and Rebecca Hall as 'Katherine Solomon'

Logline

In Dan Brown's thrilling novel, symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The series adaptation (currently untitled) will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that has made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon.

Creative Team

Co-Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Carlton Cuse (Lost, Jack Ryan, Locke and Key, Bates Motel, and Five Days at Memorial)

Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Author: Dan Brown

Executive Producers: Emma Forman for Genre Arts and Zoe Robyn.

The source novel, 'The Secret of Secrets', was published by Doubleday on September 9, 2025.

Since the phenomenal worldwide success of 'The Da Vinci Code,' Robert Langdon has become one of modern literature's most iconic heroes. Brown's novels have sold over 250 million copies in 56 languages. Langdon has been featured in five previous books: 'Angels & Demons' (2000), 'The Da Vinci Code' (2003), The Lost Symbol (2009), 'Inferno' (2013) and 'Origin' (2017). The Langdon film series has grossed approximately $2.24 billion worldwide (2025 dollars).

Carlton Cuse is set to serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, with Dan Brown also attached as executive producer. THE SECRET OF SECRETS was published by Doubleday and follows symbologist Robert Langdon as he races to rescue a missing scientist and her manuscript in a story blending futuristic science with mystical lore.

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