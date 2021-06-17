WELL DONE WITH SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO Comes to Discovery Plus

Groundbreaking comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is not a chef and DON'T dare call him a "foodie," but he is obsessed with food - and in the new discovery+ series Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco he takes a deep dive into the gastronomic world from every angle. Filled with his signature social observations, commentary and appearances from his wife Lana and mom Rose, Sebastian is all in to explore the food-centric topics he has always been curious about. During his culinary education, he finds himself exploring the similarities between sushi and comedy with comedian Russell Peters, powering through a bout of sea sickness during a fishing adventure, throwing a meat-centric dinner party for guests including Bert Kreischer and Anjelah Johnson, and going on sandwich expeditions with funny pals Rich Eisen, Fortune Feimster, Gillian Jacobs and Oscar Nuñez. Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco premieres Thursday, August 12th on discovery+ with three episodes and the remaining episodes will roll out every Thursday for the following four weeks.

"This series came out of my passion for cooking and comedy. I thought...what better way to marry the two than a tv show centered around the culinary arts?" said Maniscalco. "Filming it was so exciting! I loved all the guests that we had, and I think we provide some really good information about food as well as some fantastic comedic moments."

"This is one of the funniest shows we've ever done - Sebastian is an inimitable talent and his signature sense of humor sets the tone for every episode," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. "He has a lot of thoughts, questions and opinions about food and joining him to hilariously analyze the culinary world is a must-see."

"Sebastian's obsession with food, combined with his comedic genius, makes for the perfect discovery+ series," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP Content and Commercial Strategy. "The same qualities that make Sebastian's comedy so special - his curiosity, INTELLIGENCE and cutting observations - also make his exploration of food something that will truly whet the appetite of our streaming subscribers."

After a year off the road, Sebastian Maniscalco is back with his new Nobody Does This Tour. Recognized by both Billboard and Pollstar with top touring awards, Nobody Does This follows a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows from his Stay Hungry and You Bother Me tours including the United Center in his hometown of Chicago, Boston's TD Garden, The Forum in LA and New York's Madison Square Garden. That success follows a number of blockbuster years for the comedian, author and actor the New York Times calls "the hottest comic in America." In addition to releasing a best-selling memoir, Stay Hungry, and original comedy special also titled "Stay Hungry," the comic hosted the 2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS and landed roles in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated The Irishman as well as Green Book, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. For more information and tour updates visit sebastianlive.com.

Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco is produced by What's Wrong with People? Inc. and Triage Entertainment.