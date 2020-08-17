WATCH: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Tease New Series LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA on GMA

The couple spoofs relationships in quarantine on their upcoming Freeform limited series.

HAMILTON star Leslie Odom Jr. and WAITRESS star Nicolette Robinson were struck by inspiration during the stay-at-home quarantine. New limited series LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA takes a look at relationships during this unusual year and spoofs some of the funnier realities of the time.

Watch the full interview below!

Filmed at their home, the super talented couple captured the ways in which our daily habits and family interactions have changed while avoiding the coronavirus. Robinson said they were "in full organization mode" when the quarantine began to prepare their house for filming.

The couple shared a hilarious clip about suiting up for grocery shopping. Simple errands have become notably more dramatic with pandemic precautions in place. Robinson's character doesn't seem confident that her husband is up to the task. The couple share a daughter in real life who presumably was written into the show. "If you don't come back, I'll tell her how brave her daddy was," Robinson quips.

"We offered up a lot of our relationship, actually," Odom Jr. revealed. "We thought if it was relatable to us, somebody else might relate to it. If it was happening in our house, it was most likely happening in someone else's house." We can all relate now to super sanitizing and suiting up with masks and gloves to leave our house - if not the goggles Odom Jr. wears in the clip.

Robinson revealed that the grocery incident was inspired by a real-life occurence in which Odom Jr. forgot to look at the back of the shopping list, missing several items. Oops! Don't throw away your shot, next time!

The special two-night even LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA airs Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

