Voting Opens Today for the 2019 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS
Today, E! announced the commencement of voting for the 2019 "E! People's Choice Awards," celebrating all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. Starting with the fan nomination week back in August, E! engaged fans worldwide to submit their favorites in the various categories. Now it's time for them to select their choice from the eight nominees to determine the winner in each category representing movies, television, music and Pop culture.
See the full list of all 43 categories and nominees below!
Voting for the 43 categories across movies, television, music, and Pop culture runs today through Friday, October 18th at 11:59pm ET. Fans can either vote online at pca.eonline.com, via Twitter or for select categories on Xfinity X1. Fans can vote up to 25 times per method, per category, per day if they vote via online or Twitter. If fans vote with Xfinity X1, there is a limit of 25 times per ballot, per Xfinity X1 device, per candidate for the duration of the official voting window. Additionally, any vote casted on Tuesdays throughout the voting window will count twice.
Voting Methods:
Online - pca.eonline.com
Twitter - Fans can send a public tweet or retweet and include one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag, and #PCAs
Xfinity X1 - Fans can cast their vote for "The Movie of 2019," "The Song of 2019," "The Show of 2019," and "The Comedy Act of 2019" categories right on the TV by saying "Vote for the People's Choice Awards" into their Xfinity Voice Remote. Xfinity customers can also access voting via the "E! People's Choice Awards" destination on X1 where they can also catch up on shows, movies and listen to music featuring the nominated artists and more.
*Votes will be aggregated and counted through our third-party vendor Telescope.
Last year's inaugural telecast of the "E! People's Choice Awards" generated a total of 45 million engagements with E!-produced digital and social content (including page/video views, likes, comments and shares). Additionally, the telecast reached 4.1 million total viewers and 1.8 million adults 18-49 across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including E!, Bravo, SYFY, Universo and USA Network. On E! specifically, the event marked the youngest-skewing "People's Choice Awards" in Nielsen recorded history with an audience composition 4x more concentrated with adult 18-34 viewers than the previous year's telecast on CBS. The multi-platform event delivered E!'s biggest live digital video audience in the network's history with 3 million live streams across digital and social platforms.
E! People's Choice Awards Nominees:
THE MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Male Star Movie
Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith Aladdin
Keanu Reeves John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler Murder Mystery
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Female Star Movie
Millie Bobby Brown Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston Murder Mystery
Brie Larson Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o Us
Tessa Thompson Men in Black: International
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Drama Star Movie
Taron Egerton Rocketman
Cole Sprouse Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o Us
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson Glass
Samuel L. Jackson Glass
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Comedy Star Movie
Ali Wong Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart The Upside
Rebel Wilson Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling Late Night
Noah Centineo The Perfect Date
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Action Star Movie
Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Keanu Reeves John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Sophie Turner Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Animated Movie Star Movie
America Ferrera How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2
Beyoncé The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2
Awkwafina The Angry Birds Movie 2
THE SHOW OF 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
Grey's Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt's Creek
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019
Male Star Show
Kit Harington Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse Riverdale
Norman Reedus The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard Stranger Things
Jim Parsons The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown This Is Us
KJ Apa Riverdale
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
Female Star Show
Mandy Moore This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things
Sophie Turner Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes Riverdale
Lili Reinhart Riverdale
Maisie Williams Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon Big Little Lies
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
Drama Star Show
Zendaya Euphoria
Norman Reedus The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019
Comedy Star Show
Leslie Jones Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep
Tiffany Haddish The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross Black-ish
Jameela Jamil The Good Place
Yara Shahidi Grown-ish
Jim Parsons The Big Bang Theory
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today
Good Morning America
The Real
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019
Contestant Show
Buddy Valastro Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee America's Got Talent
T-Pain The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo RuPaul's Drag Race
THE REALITY STAR OF 2019
Reality Star Show
Khloé Kardashian Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonatahn Van Ness Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner Keeping Up With the Kardashains
Antoni Porowski Queer Eye
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY OF 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
THE GROUP OF 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
THE SONG OF 2019
Song Artist
Sucker Jonas Brothers
7 Rings Ariana Grande
Old Town Road Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Talk Khalid
I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith, Normani
Bad Guy Billie Eilish
Señorita Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
THE ALBUM OF 2019
Album Artist
Thank U, Next Ariana Grande
Free Spirit Khalid
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, Billie Eilish
WHERE DO WE GO?
Cuz I Love You Lizzo
Happiness Begins Jonas Brothers
No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran
Death Race for Love Juice WRLD
Lover Taylor Swift
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019
Video Artist
Con Calma Daddy Yankee & Snow
ME! Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
Kill This Love BLACKPINK
7 Rings Ariana Grande
Bad Guy Billie Eilish
Boy With Luv BTS feat. Halsey
Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith, Normani
Señorita Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019
Artist Tour Name
BTS Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga Enigma
Ariana Grande Sweetener
P!nk Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez It's My Party
Cher HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour
BLACKPINK BLACKPINK 2019 World
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Shinjiro Ono - Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019
Celebrity Project
Kevin Hart Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Joe Rogan Joe Rogan Show
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: one Show Fits All
Trevor Noah Trevor Noah Tour
Ken Jeong Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Amy Schumer Amy Schumer: Growing
Colleen Ballinger Miranda Sings...Your Welcome
Wanda Sykes Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
THE STYLE STAR OF 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019
LeBron James NBA- Charity
Megan Rapinoe U.S. Women's Soccer-Equal Pay
Coco Gauff Beat Venus Williams - Amazing Wimbeldon debut
Drew Brees Surpassed Peyton Manning's record
Alex Morgan U.S. Women's Soccer-Equal Pay
Stephen Curry NBA- Charity
Serena Williams Charity and Female Empowerment
Simone Biles Historic and first female Triple Double & 6th all-around title
THE Pop PODCAST OF 2019
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down with Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience