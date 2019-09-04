Voting Opens Today for the 2019 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Today, E! announced the commencement of voting for the 2019 "E! People's Choice Awards," celebrating all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. Starting with the fan nomination week back in August, E! engaged fans worldwide to submit their favorites in the various categories. Now it's time for them to select their choice from the eight nominees to determine the winner in each category representing movies, television, music and Pop culture.

See the full list of all 43 categories and nominees below!

Voting for the 43 categories across movies, television, music, and Pop culture runs today through Friday, October 18th at 11:59pm ET. Fans can either vote online at pca.eonline.com, via Twitter or for select categories on Xfinity X1. Fans can vote up to 25 times per method, per category, per day if they vote via online or Twitter. If fans vote with Xfinity X1, there is a limit of 25 times per ballot, per Xfinity X1 device, per candidate for the duration of the official voting window. Additionally, any vote casted on Tuesdays throughout the voting window will count twice.

Voting Methods:



Online - pca.eonline.com

Twitter - Fans can send a public tweet or retweet and include one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag, and #PCAs

Xfinity X1 - Fans can cast their vote for "The Movie of 2019," "The Song of 2019," "The Show of 2019," and "The Comedy Act of 2019" categories right on the TV by saying "Vote for the People's Choice Awards" into their Xfinity Voice Remote. Xfinity customers can also access voting via the "E! People's Choice Awards" destination on X1 where they can also catch up on shows, movies and listen to music featuring the nominated artists and more.

*Votes will be aggregated and counted through our third-party vendor Telescope.

Last year's inaugural telecast of the "E! People's Choice Awards" generated a total of 45 million engagements with E!-produced digital and social content (including page/video views, likes, comments and shares). Additionally, the telecast reached 4.1 million total viewers and 1.8 million adults 18-49 across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including E!, Bravo, SYFY, Universo and USA Network. On E! specifically, the event marked the youngest-skewing "People's Choice Awards" in Nielsen recorded history with an audience composition 4x more concentrated with adult 18-34 viewers than the previous year's telecast on CBS. The multi-platform event delivered E!'s biggest live digital video audience in the network's history with 3 million live streams across digital and social platforms.

E! People's Choice Awards Nominees:

THE MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

Murder Mystery

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie 2

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Male Star Movie

Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith Aladdin

Keanu Reeves John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler Murder Mystery

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Female Star Movie

Millie Bobby Brown Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sophie Turner Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston Murder Mystery

Brie Larson Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o Us

Tessa Thompson Men in Black: International

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Drama Star Movie

Taron Egerton Rocketman

Cole Sprouse Five Feet Apart

Zac Efron Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong'o Us

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Sarah Paulson Glass

Samuel L. Jackson Glass

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Comedy Star Movie

Ali Wong Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart The Upside

Rebel Wilson Isn't It Romantic

Adam Sandler Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth Isn't It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling Late Night

Noah Centineo The Perfect Date

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Action Star Movie

Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Keanu Reeves John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Sophie Turner Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Animated Movie Star Movie

America Ferrera How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Tom Hanks Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2

Beyoncé The Lion King

Ryan Reynolds Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Chris Pratt The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Tiffany Haddish THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2

Awkwafina The Angry Birds Movie 2

THE SHOW OF 2019

Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

Grey's Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt's Creek

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

American Idol

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019

Male Star Show

Kit Harington Game of Thrones

Cole Sprouse Riverdale

Norman Reedus The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard Stranger Things

Jim Parsons The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown This Is Us

KJ Apa Riverdale

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Female Star Show

Mandy Moore This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things

Sophie Turner Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes Riverdale

Lili Reinhart Riverdale

Maisie Williams Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon Big Little Lies

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Drama Star Show

Zendaya Euphoria

Norman Reedus The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

Comedy Star Show

Leslie Jones Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep

Tiffany Haddish The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross Black-ish

Jameela Jamil The Good Place

Yara Shahidi Grown-ish

Jim Parsons The Big Bang Theory

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today

Good Morning America

The Real

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

Contestant Show

Buddy Valastro Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee America's Got Talent

T-Pain The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo RuPaul's Drag Race

THE REALITY STAR OF 2019

Reality Star Show

Khloé Kardashian Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kyle Richards The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonatahn Van Ness Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner Keeping Up With the Kardashains

Antoni Porowski Queer Eye

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY OF 2019

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

THE GROUP OF 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019

Song Artist

Sucker Jonas Brothers

7 Rings Ariana Grande

Old Town Road Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Talk Khalid

I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith, Normani

Bad Guy Billie Eilish

Señorita Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

THE ALBUM OF 2019

Album Artist

Thank U, Next Ariana Grande

Free Spirit Khalid

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, Billie Eilish

WHERE DO WE GO?

Cuz I Love You Lizzo

Happiness Begins Jonas Brothers

No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran

Death Race for Love Juice WRLD

Lover Taylor Swift

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019

Video Artist

Con Calma Daddy Yankee & Snow

ME! Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

Kill This Love BLACKPINK

7 Rings Ariana Grande

Bad Guy Billie Eilish

Boy With Luv BTS feat. Halsey

Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith, Normani

Señorita Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019

Artist Tour Name

BTS Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga Enigma

Ariana Grande Sweetener

P!nk Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez It's My Party

Cher HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour

BLACKPINK BLACKPINK 2019 World

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Shinjiro Ono - Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019

Celebrity Project

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Joe Rogan Joe Rogan Show

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: one Show Fits All

Trevor Noah Trevor Noah Tour

Ken Jeong Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer: Growing

Colleen Ballinger Miranda Sings...Your Welcome

Wanda Sykes Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019

LeBron James NBA- Charity

Megan Rapinoe U.S. Women's Soccer-Equal Pay

Coco Gauff Beat Venus Williams - Amazing Wimbeldon debut

Drew Brees Surpassed Peyton Manning's record

Alex Morgan U.S. Women's Soccer-Equal Pay

Stephen Curry NBA- Charity

Serena Williams Charity and Female Empowerment

Simone Biles Historic and first female Triple Double & 6th all-around title

THE Pop PODCAST OF 2019

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard

Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Whine Down with Jana Kramer

Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

WTF with Marc Maron

The Joe Rogan Experience





Related Articles View More TV Stories