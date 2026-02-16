Video/Photos: Watch Linda Hamilton's Cameo in DARK WINDS Season 4 Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





On Sunday, AMC debuted the Season 4 premiere of the noir drama series Dark Winds, which featured a surprise cameo from actress Linda Hamilton. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated performer, known for playing Sarah Connor in Terminator, joined Zahn McClarnon’s Lt. Joe Leaphorn and A Martinez’s Chief Gordo Sena for a scene as Gordo’s wife, Barbara Sen, who is grappling with memory loss.

Watch the scene and take a look at photos from the episode below. Season 4 will continue with all-new episodes weekly on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT, exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, Dark Winds stars McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn alongside Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico) as Jim Chee, Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Tribal, Burden of Truth) as Bernadette Manuelito, and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) as Emma Leaphorn.

The series’ fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The new season’s second episode marks the television directorial debut of the multihyphenate McClarnon.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

Photo Credit: AMC