Video/Photos: Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, & More Star in OH. WHAT. FUN. Trailer

Prime Video has released the official trailer and new photos for Oh. What. Fun., the upcoming holiday comedy hitting the streamer on December 3. The movie features a star-studded ensemble cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen.

In the film, Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, after planning a special outing for her family, they make a crucial mistake and leave her home alone. Fed up and feeling underappreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.

The film includes a brand new original song, “Shake The Snow Globe (from “Oh. What. Fun.”) (Amazon Music Original) from GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Gwen Stefani. Fans can now stream the song on Amazon Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can also check out its music video, directed by Mike Ho, released exclusively on the Amazon Music app.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been asked to write a song for a specific moment in a film," said Gwen Stefani. "It made me nervous, excited, and inspired to take on the challenge of creating a Christmas song that feels up tempo, nostalgic and reflects the sentiment of the movie, Oh. What. Fun..”

The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Idea of You and The Eyes of Tammy Faye). Showalter also co-wrote the screenplay with Chandler Baker, adapting it from Baker's story.

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios